WuXi Biologics at Festival of Biologics Basel 2026: Turning Scientific Complexity into Commercial Certainty

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 3,000 industry professionals gathered at Festival of Biologics Basel 2026 to exchange insights on the future of biologics. Extending this industry conversation, WuXi Biologics hosted its 3rd annual Basel CRDMO+ Day, convening more than 100 biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders and experts to discuss a common challenge: how to develop, manufacture and deliver increasingly complex biologics faster, more reliably and with greater certainty.

As biologics pipelines expand beyond conventional monoclonal antibodies into bispecific antibodies, ADCs and other advanced modalities, innovators face a broader set of interconnected decisions across molecule design, manufacturability, scale-up and commercialization. Addressing these decisions early can help shorten timelines, reduce risk, and improve execution across the product lifecycle.

Scaling Complex Biologics with Greater Speed and Predictability

The biologics industry is entering a new phase of complexity. Bispecific antibodies, ADCs, and other advanced modalities now represent a growing share of innovation pipelines.

Supporting innovation at scale requires both capacity and execution. WuXi Biologics will expand annual capacity for approximately 300 IND programs and 20 BLA programs by 2027, supported by a portfolio of 1,064 integrated projects, including 399 first-in-class programs, 732 global IND clearances, and more than 90 market authorizations.

The shift toward complex molecules is already visible within this portfolio. Of the 169 projects added during the first half of 2026, 71% were bispecific antibodies or ADCs. More than two-thirds of these new programs originated from the United States and Europe, underscoring growing demand for increasingly sophisticated biologics.

For innovators, the value of platform innovation lies in making early development faster and more predictable. The WuXia TrueSite Targeted Integration platform, has been adopted in 70+ projects, delivers average clone titers of 8 g/L, near-100% clone stability and significantly improved pool-to-clone consistency. These improvements can substantially reduce downstream development risk while accelerating progression toward IND.

Speed has emerged as a critical strategic lever in biologics development. WuXi Biologics introduced its clone-derived six-month DNA-to-IND solution six years ago. Using final production clones rather than pool-derived materials, reducing future comparability risks while significantly shortening development timelines. Since its launch, the platform has been applied across 66 accelerated programs, with 6 assets advancing into late-stage and commercial manufacturing.

Identifying the Right Platform for the Right Molecule

As molecule diversity increases, selecting the right pathway and manufacturing platform has become a strategic advantage.

Rather than applying a single development model across all molecules, developers increasingly require fit-for-purpose platforms that address specific biological, manufacturability, and scale-up challenges.

To support this evolution, WuXi Biologics has expanded beyond traditional mammalian expression systems into microbial and HEK293 development platforms supporting enzymes, cytokines, antibody fragments, nanobodies, recombinant proteins, and other emerging modalities.

The microbial platform provides a strong example of this expansion. Microbial-derived biologics now represent a significant and growing portion of the biologics landscape. WuXi Biologics has accumulated experience from more than 3,000 fermentation runs across more than 140 molecules, with commercial scale-up experience reaching 15,000 liters.

Its knowledge-driven development approach has enabled:

30%-50% faster development timelines

More than 95% first-time scale-up success rates

Sequence-to-GMP drug substance release in approximately 9.5 months

Technology transfer to BLA timelines reduced from approximately 30 months to as little as 18 months

The platform also demonstrates how process innovation drives stronger commercial economics. Across multiple programs, process optimization, scale-up strategies and raw-material improvements have generated total cost reductions of approximately 40%-50%. For developers preparing to scale, these improvements can strengthen cost competitiveness while reducing the operational burden of commercial manufacturing.

Designing for Treatment Convenience and Efficiency

For many biologics, competitive advantage is increasingly determined not only by molecular performance, but also by how therapies are designed and delivered to better meet patient needs and improve treatment convenience.

As healthcare systems push toward greater convenience and efficiency, high-concentration formulations, subcutaneous delivery and drug-device combination products are becoming critical strategic considerations much earlier in development.

WuXi Biologics has now supported:

More than 500 formulation and drug product processes

More than 180 high-concentration biologics programs

More than 130 programs reaching concentrations up to 240 mg/mL

More than 30 syringe and combination-device programs

The company's WuXiHigh 2.0 platform has expanded formulation screening from 8 to 24 formulations in parallel while delivering viscosity reductions of up to 90%. These capabilities support concentration that would previously have been considered impractical for routine development and manufacturing.

Innovation continues beyond conventional high-concentration formulations. New ultra-high-concentration approaches are targeting protein concentrations up to 500 mg/mL, opening opportunities for next-generation subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery.

Hyaluronidase-enabled co-formulation has emerged as another rapidly growing area, supported by more than 30 projects. These approaches can significantly reduce administration time while improving patient convenience and product competitiveness.

As biologics grow more complex and patient needs increasingly shape product design, drug product development is becoming a strategic differentiator rather than a downstream activity.

Turning Development Know-How into Commercial Success

Scientific innovation creates value only when it can be translated into consistent commercial supply.

To help clients plan for regional supply and future demand, WuXi Biologics operates a global manufacturing network exceeding 600,000 liters of planned bioreactor capacity across Ireland, Germany, Singapore, the United States, and China. Approximately half of this capacity is located outside China, supporting a resilient global supply strategy.

The company's commercial track record includes:

A 100% PPQ campaign success rate

More than 2,600 drug substance batches delivered with a 98.7% success rate

More than 2,670 drug product batches delivered with a 99.6% success rate

As biologics programs advance toward commercialization, technology transfer is becoming a critical bridge between development speed and manufacturing readiness. WuXi Biologics has completed more than 220 transfer-in projects involving more than 10 host cell lines and multiple molecule classes. Accelerated programs have achieved GMP drug substance vial thaw in less than three months, with more than 10 programs completed in under two months.

WuXi Biologics' dual-sourcing strategy gives clients greater agility and resilience in global supply, providing a proven pathway to expand commercial production across sites with greater confidence. Several commercial products have successfully launched first in China and subsequently in Ireland, with PPQ completion at the second site occurring as little as one year while maintaining comparability and, in some cases, upgrading process performance and reducing cost.

Commercial process optimization remains a significant value driver. Through multiple commercial programs, manufacturing innovations have delivered:

Up to 450% titer increases

Up to 80% cost-of-goods reductions

Up to 200% productivity increases through media and process improvements

The impact extends beyond manufacturing. Programs supported by WuXi Biologics have been associated with 140 acquisitions and 42 client IPOs, demonstrating how reliable execution can help clients advance critical assets and create value at pivotal stages of company growth.

Building Predictability Through Digitalization

As biologics become more complex, the ability to translate data into actionable insights is becoming critical to reducing uncertainty and improving predictability.

WuXi Biologics is integrating digital capabilities across development, manufacturing, quality and customer collaboration to improve visibility, accelerate decision-making and strengthen execution.

Digital platforms support technology transfer, manufacturing planning, deviation investigation, process monitoring and customer engagement through a connected data environment. This includes PatroLab, a digital manufacturing platform designed to increase process visibility, reduce risk, improve scale-up consistency and strengthen commercial robustness. Rather than reacting to variability after it occurs, the platform helps teams identify process drift earlier and convert manufacturing variability into more predictable commercial performance.

This transition toward a digital-native CRDMO aims to improve execution by combining scientific expertise, manufacturing knowledge and connected data to drive more predictable and efficient execution. Ultimately, the goal is greater visibility, earlier risk identification and increased certainty across the product lifecycle.

An Integrated Model for Biologics Success

The message from WuXi Biologics CRDMO+ Day Basel 2026 was clear.

As biologics become more complex, companies need more than access to individual technologies, manufacturing facilities or isolated service providers. They need an integrated CRDMO model that connects discovery, CMC, manufacturing, drug product development, digitalization and commercial supply within a single framework, reducing handoffs and enabling faster, better-informed decisions across the product lifecycle.

The next frontier of biologics innovation is not only about discovering more advanced molecules, but about bringing them to patients with greater speed, resilience and certainty. For innovators, an integrated partner can bridge the gap between scientific complexity and commercial success, turning complexity into a more predictable path from molecules to market.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 14,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 1064 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 28 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

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