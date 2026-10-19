Truecaller AB: Truecaller announces preliminary numbers for the third quarter 2026

Truecaller today announces its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026. The interimreport will be published as planned on Tuesday the 3rd of November 2027 and will as usual be followed by a webcast.

Total net sales for the third quarter 2026 is expected to amount to SEK 464 million (468) which is estimated to be an increase of 3% in constant currencies compared to the same period last year and an increase of 18% compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Ad revenues are expected to amount to SEK 245.6 million (290.2) which is a decrease of 12% in constant currencies compared to the third quarter last year but an increase of 23% compared to the previous quarter. Premium revenues are expected to amount to SEK 127.1 million (96.4) which is an increase of 32% in constant currencies compared to the same period in 2025. Revenues from Truecaller for Business are expected to amount to SEK 85.1 million (79.9), an increase of 14% in constant currencies compared to the same period in 2025 and an increase of 15% compared to the previous quarter.

EBITDA excluding non-recurring items associated with the acquisition of TextPlus is expected to amount to SEK 147.6 million (162.5) which is a decrease of approximately 6% in constant currencies compared to the same period last year but an increase of 68% compared to the previous quarter. The preliminary EBITDA-margin is 31.8% (34.7%) and the EBITDA-margin excluding incentive costs and the non-recurring itemsis expected to be 37.4% (39.8%).

Average non-iOS MAU was 476.2 million in the fourth quarter which is an increase of 34.5 million users compared to the same period last year and a growth of 5.2 million users during the third quarter.

SHORT COMMENT FROM THE CEO

"During the third quarter, we saw positive momentum as all three revenue streams grew compared to the previous quarter.Total net sales is now back to growth year-over year in local currency. Profitability is now also back at a healthy level. Our user base continued to grow, albeit at a somewhat slower pace than historically. Our focus is and has to a larger extent been on improving the monetisation of the existing user base and to tap into the growing demand beyond our established markets.

Within Ads, we continued our transition toward our new proprietary ad platform and auction process and we saw a gradual revenue improvement during the quarter, while Premium delivered sustained solid revenue growth. For Truecaller for Business, message volumes for Business Messaging are now higher than a year ago following our shift to a multi-partner model and Verified Business had a stable development. Overall, we continue to strengthen our position across key areas and are positive towards continuing the revenue transition." says Rishit Jhunjhunwalam CEO Truecaller

Preliminary results for July-September 2026 (Q3)

SEKm Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Y/Y % Y/Y % in constant currency Ad revenues 245.6 290.2 -15% -12% Premium revenues 127.1 96.4 +32% +32% Truecaller for business revenues 85.1 79.9 +6% +14% Other net sales 6.2 1.4 +>100% Net sales 464 467.9 -1% +3% Other revenues 5.3 8.8 -40% Total revenues 469.3 476.7 -2% +2% Cost of goods sold -133.0 -113.6 +17% Gross profit 331.0 354.3 -7% -4% Gross margin 71.3% 75.7% Staff costs excl. incentives -72.3 -88.3 -18% Incentive costs -26.1 -23.6 +11% Other expenses -90.3 -88.6 +2% EBITDA and margin 147.6 / 31.8% 162.5 /34.7% -9% -6% EBITDA and margin excl. Incentive costs 173.7 /37.4% 186.2/39.8% -7% -3% EBITDA 129.6/27.9% 162.5/34.7% -20% -17% Profit after net financial items 108.6 148.4 -27% Net profit 68.8 108.5 -37% Average MAU, non-iOS, millions 476.2 441.7 +8% Average DAU, non-iOS, millions 411.1 379.3 +8%

Preliminary Nature of the Information

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary and unaudited. The final reviewed financial statements for January-September 2026 are expected to be published on the 3rd of November 2026. Differences between the preliminary figures and the final results may arise.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

This information is information that Truecaller is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-19 06:15 CET.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com