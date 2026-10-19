EQS-Ad-hoc: NEXTDC Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Statement
NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or the "Company"), announced today 19 October 2026 that trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) will be halted, at the Company's request, from the time of the announcement on 19 October 2026 until the earlier of it making an announcement to the ASX and the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 21 October 2026. This trading halt takes place in the context of the need to inform the market of a material update on the impact of a delay to the supply of power at its M3 Melbourne data centre.
A copy of the Trading Halt request can be seen at the NEXTDC website at www.nextdc.com/investor-centre, provided for the information of holders of NEXTDC's A$1,100,000,000 1.75 per cent. Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 (ISIN XS3485473XXX) admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
End of Inside Information
19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXTDC Limited
|20 Wharf Street
|4000 Brisbane City
|Australia
|ISIN:
|AU000000NXT8
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900RTERU3X7G3D672
|EQS News ID:
|2417864
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2417864 19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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