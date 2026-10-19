Sri Lanka's National System Operator (NSO) has instructed all PV system owners to disconnect their installations from the grid following a nationwide blackout caused by instability in the electricity system on Oct. 17. The NSO said PV systems had to remain disconnected until further notice to support grid restoration efforts. According to local media reports, the NSO attributed the outage to unspecified instability in the transmission network, which disrupted electricity supply at around 11:45 a.m. The NSO confirmed the restoration at around 7:50 p.m. local time, with electricity supplies returning ...

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