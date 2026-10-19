Lexsoft Systems Partners With Clio to Bring Clio's Legal AI Platform to Law Firms and Legal Departments Across EMEA

Lexsoft will deliver Clio products, including Clio Work and Clio Manage, and integrate them into the systems its clients already use

LONDON and MADRID, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexsoft Systems, a provider of IT and business process solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Clio, the global leader in legal AI. Through this EMEA-wide partnership, Lexsoft will deliver Clio's platform to law firms and corporate legal departments, and integrate it with the other business-critical systems those clients run.

This agreement strengthens Lexsoft's position as an independent legal solutions provider, and reinforces its growing presence in the UK and across Europe. It also supports the continued expansion of its carefully selected product portfolio of best-practice, global market-leading legal systems.

Clio brings together the context of a firm's work with trusted legal intelligence. Clio Work can draw on the matters, clients, documents, and other information already in Clio Manage, then ground that work in Clio's global library of more than 1 billion legal documents to support research, analysis, and drafting. For Lexsoft's global clients, that means AI designed for legal work that understands both the firm and the law.

"A practice management system is the originating point for most major legal processes - from document management and time recording through to security measures such as ethical walls," says Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. "Until now, we've been reluctant to commit to a single partner, despite a wide choice of technologically robust and functionality-rich practice management systems on the market. But with the Clio platform, we're offering customers more than practice management. Clio Manage takes practice management to a new level, from user experience to advanced functionality. Clio Work, Clio's legal AI workspace, helps lawyers research, strategise and draft alongside Clio's global library of legal documents. By integrating these capabilities into customers' existing systems, we can deliver AI that works the way they do. We're excited about the value this partnership enables us to deliver to our customers, large and small."

The partnership lets Lexsoft build tailored environments around Clio, with deep integrations into the other systems its clients run. It helps firms across EMEA move beyond adoption of AI tools to deeper integration and a more fundamental transformation of how legal work gets done.

"Firms across Europe want AI in their daily work, and it only earns its place when it understands the context behind that work," says Lisa Del Real, Vice President, Channel Partnerships at Clio. "Lexsoft has built its business on connecting the systems law firms and legal departments depend on. Through this partnership, Lexsoft's clients can run Clio Manage and Clio Work on one shared foundation, so the context of each matter carries from the business of the firm into the legal work itself. They also get an implementation team that already knows how they work."

Lexsoft is offering Clio's products to law firms and corporate legal departments in EMEA immediately.

About Lexsoft Systems

Lexsoft provides IT and business process solutions to the legal sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. ISO 27017 and ISO 27001 certified, the company assists law firms and corporate legal departments (CLD) to improve their document management, knowledge management, practice management, and CRM processes, to facilitate business efficiency, improve productivity, and reduce risk. Lexsoft T3 is a proven knowledge management solution, offering one of the most comprehensive workflows for this business function. For more information, visit: www.lexsoft.com.

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI. Learn more at www.clio.com.

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