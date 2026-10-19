HiBy Launches RS2 II Portable Hi-Fi Player with Flagship DARWIN III Architecture

LEWES, Del., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy has officially launched the RS2 II, a compact portable Hi-Fi player featuring the company's third-generation DARWIN III audio architecture, the same architecture used in the flagship RS8 II. Designed for audiophiles seeking flagship-level sound in a smaller and more portable form, the RS2 II combines HiBy's proprietary R2R technology, a fully balanced analog stage, HiByOS, and flexible connectivity.

At the heart of the RS2 II is the DARWIN III architecture, powered by a newly developed FPGA digital engine featuring more than 35K logic units and 40 high-speed, high-performance DSP units. This processing platform provides the computing power required for HiBy's adjustable pure FIR filters, multiple DARWIN filters, harmonic control, NOS/OS switching, and native DSD processing.

Digital-to-analog conversion is handled by a high-precision R2R resistor network. High-speed electronic switches drive the resistor network to convert digital signals into corresponding analog voltage levels, helping reduce high-frequency noise introduced by digital modulation while delivering a natural, transparent, and musical presentation.

The analog stage uses a four-stage OPA1612 signal chain. One OPA1612 performs low-pass filtering after the DAC stage, another provides current amplification after volume control, while two additional OPA1612 devices form a fully balanced voltage amplification stage. At the headphone output, four flagship-grade OPA1622 amplifiers provide independent four-channel current amplification for improved dynamics, control, and compatibility with multi-driver earphones.

The RS2 II is also more compact than its predecessor. The standard aluminum alloy edition weighs just 156g and features a dark green finish with a houndstooth-pattern rear panel. Compared with the original RS2, the display area has increased by 45% and resolution by 122%. The new 3.55-inch 480 × 800 display, together with narrower bezels, provides a significantly improved visual experience. An upgraded X1600E dual-core platform further enhances system responsiveness.

Running HiBy's dedicated HiByOS, the RS2 II supports coaxial output, Line Out, and USB DAC functionality. Dual microSD card slots support up to 4TB of total expandable storage.

The HiBy RS2 II Aluminum Alloy Edition is priced at US$439 and is available as a standard production model. The Limited Brass Edition is priced at US$549 and is expected to become available in October, with worldwide production restricted to just 500 units.

Contact

William Yueng

bd@hiby.com

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