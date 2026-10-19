Oxide Computer Company and L Labs Set 18 World Records in STAC-M3 Market Data Benchmarks

A new partnership brings L to the Oxide Cloud Computer for firms that run tick data analytics on-premises

EMERYVILLE, CA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Oxide Computer Company and L Labs set 18 STAC-M3 world records in a single virtual machine on the Oxide Cloud Computer. Audited by STAC, the results open a partnership between the two companies to bring L to trading firms that need the self-service model of the public cloud in their own data centers.

"STAC-M3 is the industry-standard benchmark for comparing tick database platforms. In the audit, a single virtual machine on generally available hardware and software from Oxide Computer set new records in 16 of the 17 Shasta response-time metrics, with speedups of up to 13.7x over the previous best. STAC Benchmarks are designed so that firms can reproduce the configuration and results we audited," said James Corcoran, Head of AI and Analytics, STAC Research.

In Shasta, the entire database was pre-loaded into memory. The other two records came in the Antuco suite, where the benchmarks force the database to read from storage. There, L 1.0 achieved "the highest storage efficiency ... of any published STAC-M3 Antuco result, 364%," and outperformed all publicly disclosed results on Year High Bid Re-run. It was also "faster in 11 of 17 mean response-time benchmarks than all other publicly disclosed benchmarks using a cloud-based deployment architecture."

"Deep co-design of hardware and software is what gives Oxide Cloud Computers their performance and efficiency advantage. We designed the system as a whole: from printed circuit board to VM API, and with an update engine built in so it starts fast and gets better over time," said Steve Tuck, Co-Founder and CEO of Oxide. "L Labs has rethought the database from the ground up to put a faster execution engine in the hands of traders, and we're excited to bring that to on-prem operators. With L on Oxide, a firm gets record-breaking performance on a cloud substrate it owns."

STAC audited L tick database 1.0 on one Oxide virtual machine with 128 vCPUs, 1.25TiB of memory, and five 3.44TB NVMe disks, running Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS. The STAC-M3 test clients were also hosted on the same virtual machine. L Labs configured and optimized the full stack under test with infrastructure optimization support from the Oxide engineering team. Oxide sponsored the audit and supplied the Oxide Cloud Computer for testing, including servers, storage, networking, and cloud control plane.

"We built L to get everything modern silicon can give out of the code Wall Street already runs," said Jacob Loveless, Co-Founder of L Labs. "Oxide was the obvious place to prove it. At L Labs we reimagined how a modern database could work from first principles. At Oxide they've reimagined how a rack-scale computer works from the same clean sheet approach. Turns out that combination of legacy free first principles design leads to a step change in performance - and the STAC audit confirms what we saw in our own testing: you achieve industry leading performance and paradigm shifting resource reductions by starting from first principles. "

As partners, Oxide and L Labs will jointly sell and support a custom tuned version of L on the Oxide Cloud Computer, with availability beginning today. The full STAC reports are available with free registration at https://docs.stacresearch.com/M3-20261005a (Antuco) and https://docs.stacresearch.com/M3-20261005s (Shasta).

Jacob Loveless will present the results at the STAC Summit in New York on October 21 to an industry audience of technologists from banks, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and exchanges.

About Oxide

Oxide Computer Company is the creator of the Cloud Computer, a rack-scale system with fully unified hardware and open-source software purpose-built to deliver hyperscale cloud computing to on-premises data centers. Oxide gives developers the elasticity, programmability, and unified control of the cloud while enabling enterprises to retain ownership of their infrastructure for greater security, efficiency, sovereignty, and cost predictability. Founded in 2019, Oxide is based in Emeryville, California.

To learn more, visit https://oxide.computer

About L Labs

L Labs is a public benefit corporation on a mission to make powerful computing more accessible, more efficient and more useful to the people building what comes next. L Labs is the creator of L, a new runtime for k4, q, Parquet, and qSQL that runs existing code unchanged on a modern, compressed SIMD-native execution engine.

To learn more, visit https://l-labs.co

Media contact (Oxide and L Labs): media@oxide.computer

STAC and all STAC names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategic Technology Analysis Center.

SOURCE: Oxide Computer Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oxide-computer-company-and-l-labs-set-18-world-records-in-stac-m3-1238211