Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair completes acquisition of 49% stake in Fly Play Europe Holdco

Further to Icelandair Group hf.'s ("Icelandair") announcement on 20 August 2026 regarding its agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Fly Play Europe Holdco ehf. ("FPE"), Icelandair announces that all conditions precedent to the transaction have now been satisfied and the transaction has been completed.

Icelandair now holds a 49% stake in FPE, whose subsidiary, Fly Play Europe Limited in Malta, holds a Maltese Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

Contact information

Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

