HyProMag USA Deploys Mobile Inserma System, Extending Hard Disk Drive Processing to Customer Sites Across the United States

Feedstock platform continues to build ahead of Dallas-Fort Worth commissioning, with commercial PCB sales to smelter partners generating revenue that supports magnet acquisition

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the deployment of its third Inserma Anoia S.L. ("Inserma") hard disk drive ("HDD") separation system as a mobile processing unit, expanding the Company's processing and customer engagement capabilities across the United States. The deployment further strengthens HyProMag USA's partnershipi with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions ("ILS") and supports the expansion of a scalable nationwide platform for the recovery and recycling of rare earth magnets from end-of-life HDDs.

Feedstock inventories currently under contract and in storage, together with active procurement programs, continue to strengthen the feedstock platform and are expected to support initial commissioning and ramp-up activities for Phase 1 at the planned Dallas-Fort Worth facility (the "Texas Hub") in 2028. The Company has also completed commercial sales of recovered printed circuit board ("PCB") material to downstream smelter partners, generating revenue that supports the acquisition and retention of magnet-bearing feedstock inventory.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec Holdings Corp. ("CoTec"), commented: "The deployment of our third Inserma system as a mobile processing unit represents an important step in the development of the Dallas-Fort Worth project. Together with continued progress in feedstock sourcing and commercial PCB recovery, it strengthens our operating platform and expands our ability to engage directly with customers across multiple end markets. These milestones provide increasing confidence in our ability to support commissioning activities and establish a long-term domestic supply of recycled rare earth materials."

Graham Davy, Managing Director of ILS, commented: "The focus of the ILS team has been on demonstrating that HDDs can be efficiently processed into separate, marketable material streams. We have continued to build feedstock inventories, completed commercial sales of recovered PCB materials to smelter partners for HyProMag USA and expanded our capabilities through the deployment of a mobile Inserma system. The mobile unit allows us to work directly with customers at their facilities, supporting trial programs, demonstrating material recovery performance and creating opportunities to secure additional feedstock supply."

Key Highlights

Processing capability expanded: The Company's third Inserma HDD separation system has been deployed as a mobile processing unit to support customer qualification programs, secure on-site recovery campaigns and future feedstock growth opportunities across the United States.

Commissioning readiness advanced: Feedstock inventories currently under contract and in storage, together with active procurement programs, are expected to support initial commissioning and ramp-up of Phase 1 activities at the Texas Hub in 2028.

PCB revenue supports magnet acquisition: Commercial sales of recovered PCB material to smelter partners have generated revenue within the HDD processing flow sheet, partly offsetting the cost of acquiring and retaining magnet-bearing feedstock for future rare earth recycling operations.

partly Feedstock channels diversified: Sourcing activities continue to expand across industrial, healthcare, government and IT asset disposition sectors.

Secure processing platform: R2v3-certified operations, ISO-certified management systems and documented chain-of-custody procedures support secure handling of data-bearing equipment.

Data center market focus: Mobile processing capability enables on-site recovery programs within hyperscale data centers and secure IT asset disposition environments.

Inserma testing: A next generation Inserma system designed specifically for the high-capacity HDDs used in hyperscale data centers, including helium filled units, is currently being tested, with early results indicating processing times of under three seconds per drive and successful processing of modern high-capacity data center formats.

A next generation Inserma system designed specifically for the high-capacity HDDs used in hyperscale data centers, including helium filled units, is currently being tested, with early results indicating processing times of under three seconds per drive and successful processing of modern high-capacity data center formats. Partnership network expanding: Relationships across the data center, electronics recycling and rare earth magnet value chain continue to support platform growth.

Expanding Feedstock Access

To support continued growth in feedstock volumes, HyProMag USA has deployed its third Inserma HDD separation system as a mobile processing unit to complement existing operations in South Carolina and Nevada. Unlike the fixed installations currently operating through the ILS partnership, the system has been configured for mobile deployment and is intended to support customer trials, feedstock development programs and on-site processing campaigns across the United States.

Feedstock inventories currently under contract and in storage, together with active procurement programs, continue to strengthen the feedstock platform and are expected to support initial commissioning and ramp-up activities at the Texas Hub. Feedstock sourcing activities continue to expand beyond HDDs into industrial, healthcare, government and IT asset disposition sectors, increasing confidence in the scalability of the Company's feedstock platform and supporting future supply requirements for the Texas Hub.

Commercial PCB Recovery

ILS has completed commercial sales for HyProMag USA of recovered PCB material to downstream smelter partners. The sales validate an additional revenue stream within the HDD processing flow sheet and show that value can be recovered from secondary material streams. Magnet-bearing materials are being retained as feedstock inventory for future rare earth recycling operations. Revenue from recovered PCB material partly offsets the cost of acquiring magnet-bearing feedstock, improving the economics of building the inventory required to support Texas Hub operations.

Secure Recovery and Chain of Custody

ILS operates under internationally recognized recycling and management standards, including R2v3 certification and ISO-certified management systems, supporting responsible recycling practices, operational controls and continuous improvement initiatives. The recovery process is supported by documented chain-of-custody procedures designed to provide traceability from collection through processing and final disposition. These controls support the requirements of data center operators, IT asset disposition providers, enterprise customers and government organizations seeking secure and auditable management of end-of-life electronic equipment.

Building Strategic Partnerships

HyProMag USA continues to expand relationships across the electronics recycling, data infrastructure and rare earth magnet value chain. Working alongside data center operators, IT asset disposition providers, recyclers, technology companies and downstream processing partners, the Company is developing an integrated platform for the collection, recovery and recycling of magnet-bearing materials. The Company is evaluating additional feedstock pathways, including industrial and transportation-related material streams, with pilot programs and commercial opportunities under review.

About ILS

Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions ("ILS") provides secure recovery, processing and recycling services for end-of-life electronic equipment. Through its operating facilities in South Carolina and Nevada, ILS supports the recovery of valuable materials from electronic waste streams while maintaining robust data security and chain-of-custody protocols.

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA is developing advanced rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing operations to establish a secure domestic U.S. supply chain for neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnets, essential components for AI infrastructure, defense systems, robotics, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. Leveraging the revolutionary Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") technology, developed over 15 years with over US$100 million in R&D investment, HyProMag USA delivers faster magnet-to-magnet short-loop recycling that uses 88% less energy and reduces carbon emissions by 85% compared to conventional methods. HPMS accepts a wide range of magnet-bearing feedstocks - including end-of-life EV motors, data-center and industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and manufacturing scrap - enabling recovery of magnet-grade material without chemical processing.

Ownership

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CTH; OTCQX: CTHCF) ("CoTec") and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100% owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4%/20.6% basis by Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) and CoTec.

For more information, please visit www.hypromagusa.com

For further information, please contact:

John Singleton - Director - john.singleton@hypromagusa.com

Will Dawes - Director - will@mkango.ca

Eugene Hercun - Company Communications - +1 604 537 2413

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Texas Hub, the deployment and use of the mobile Inserma system, feedstock inventories and procurement, PCB sales, the testing of the next generation Inserma system, the timing of commissioning and ramp-up at the Texas Hub, the diversification of feedstock sources and development of additional pathways and partnerships, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: availability of financing; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; equipment leasing and availability; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather events; social; transport, or geopolitical disruptions; availability of suitable feedstock; the successful installation, commissioning and operation of Inserma pre-processing systems; equipment performance and reliability; maintenance requirements; the ability to secure commercial customer processing opportunities and feedstock supply arrangements; and the successful scale-up and integration of pre-processing technologies with the Company's planned recycling operations.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

ihttps://hypromagusa.com/hypromag-usa-and-intelligent-lifecycle-solutions-commission-inserma-rare-earth-magnet-pre-processing-system-in-south-carolina/

SOURCE: HyProMag USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/hypromag-usa-deploys-mobile-inserma-system-extending-hard-disk-drive-processing-t-1238212