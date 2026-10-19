Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive metallurgical test results demonstrating recoveries of up to 99% from the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Key Highlights:

Extraction Method Results: At coarser particle sizes the Creek Zone and Finn Zone composites showed favourable gold and silver extraction results using conventional extraction methods. This test program indicates that the gold is free milling with no refractory gold and contains coarse free gold. Results indicate that both Creek Zone and Finn Zone deposits have good extraction potential using flowsheet options for gravity, flotation, and tank leaching.

Gravity-Leach Flowsheet at Grind Size of 150µm: Flowsheet tests on the Creek Zone composites demonstrated an overall gold extraction of 98-99% and the Finn Zone composites demonstrated an overall gold extraction of 89-95%.

Gravity-Leach Flowsheet at Grind Size of 250µm: Flowsheet tests on the Creek Zone composites demonstrated an overall gold extraction of 93-96% and a silver extraction of 58-74%. The Finn Zone composites demonstrated a gold extraction of 90-94% and a silver extraction of 42-67%.

Gravity-Flotation-Leach Flowsheet at Grind Size of 150µm: Flowsheet tests using Gravity-Float on the Creek Zone composites demonstrated a gold recovery of 85-96% and the Finn Zone composites demonstrated a gold recovery of 89-92%. The addition of a Flotation Tailings Leach stage increased the overall gold recovery to 95-97% for Creek Zone and about 100% for Finn Zone composites.

High Gravity Amenable Gold: Gravity recovery to the Knelson concentrate ranged from 63-83% for all samples, with higher recoveries found in the Creek Zone composites compared to the Finn Zone composites. To the SuperPanner tip, recovery ranged from 18-46%, with grades ranging from 3,800 g/t Au to 71,390 g/t Au. The Creek Zone composites showed a high degree of potential gravity recoverable gold with recoveries of 18-46%. Finn Zone composites showed relatively lower gravity recoverable gold but still appreciable and presents reasonable values between 26-38%. Higher gravity gold recovery will reduce reagent consumption and OPEX in any future circuit with gravity pretreatment followed by cyanidation.

Cyanidation Extraction at Coarse Grind Sizes: Bottle roll tests on the master composites achieved 99% gold extraction for Creek Zone and 93% for Finn Zone at a P80 of 150 µm, with silver extraction of 71% and 66% respectively. Extraction was maintained at a coarser 250 µm grind (98% Creek Zone, 92% Finn Zone), while cyanide consumption decreased to 1.2-1.4 kg/t. A coarser grind could reduce future grinding costs and is to be evaluated in future trade-off studies.

Good Cleaner Flotation Recovery at Coarse Grind Size: At 150µm, the Creek Zone composites demonstrated gold recoveries of around 88%, and the Finn Zone composites demonstrated gold recoveries ranging between 76% and 83%. A coarser grind size as a design criteria is expected to reduce future CAPEX and OPEX.

Good Flotation Performance with Standard Reagents: Rougher and cleaner flotation tests demonstrated good flotation performance using standard reagents PAX and MIBC. The use of standard flotation reagents is expected to provide lower future OPEX.

Niel Marotta, CEO, of Sun Summit Minerals, commented: "Initial metallurgical test results from both the Creek and Finn Zone composites demonstrate high recoveries and grades, highlighted by exceptional gold performance. The conventional Gravity-Leach flowsheet achieved outstanding gold recoveries ranging from 89% to 98%, while an optimized Gravity-Float-Leach procedure demonstrated total gold extraction of 100%. Importantly, these results show a large percentage of gravity recoverable gold. Further, these results, utilizing blended composites from potential mining areas, establish a rigorous technical framework as we advance toward our inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate anticipated in Q1 2027."

Metallurgical testing was performed on composites samples from the Creek Zone and Finn Zone mineral deposits. The composite samples were assembled using assay rejects from the 2025 drill program. For the purposes of sample selection for this test work program, gold and silver grades were used as a basic criterion for designating the type of mineralization of the mineralized zones. Comparatively, the Creek Zone master composite had higher gold grade while the Finn Zone master composite had higher silver grade.

At the time of sample selection, an MRE was not available and the composites can be considered as "indicative" of the Creek Zone and Finn Zone mineralized zones and their characteristics. Future test work programs and sample selection will be informed by an MRE.

The metallurgical test program explored the mineral deposit's response to conventional extraction methods including gravity, flotation, and cyanidation. These extraction methods were performed individually and in combination with each other.

Metallurgical Test Program Summary:

Sampling and Head Characterization

The assay rejects from the 2025 drill program that were available for the metallurgical test consisted of fifteen drill holes. A total of six drill holes were used for sample selection, three from Creek Zone and three from Finn Zone. While a comprehensive evaluation of lithology was not used in the sample selection process, the assay reject samples were selected to be spatially distributed within the respective deposits and the sub-composite samples were continuous intervals of 5 meters.

For the Creek Zone composite samples, two general types of mineralization were identified for their association of gold and silver grades; these general types of mineralization are quartz carbonate veins and altered pyrite rich volcanics. Two Creek Zone composite samples were assembled from these general mineralization types, and one Creek Zone master composite was assembled from these composites.

For the Finn Zone composite samples, two composites were assembled based on lower-grade and higher-grade categories. One Finn Zone master composite was assembled from these two composites. See Table 1: Composite Sample ID and Head Assays and see Table 2: Composite Sample Drill Holes and Intervals.

Composite Description Composite ID Assay Head Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Creek Zone - Quartz Carbonate Veins CZ-QCV-MC 8.19* 7.63 Creek Zone - Altered Pyrite Rich CZ-APR-MC 0.84* 0.93 Creek Zone Master Composite CZ-MC 4.52 4.28 Finn Zone High Grade FZ-HG-MC 2.30* 51.45 Finn Zone Low Grade FZ-LG-MC 0.75* 4.46 Finn Zone Master Composite FZ-MC 1.52 27.95 *FA-ICP, Ave of three cuts

Table 1: Composite Sample ID and Head Assays

Composite ID Number of Intervals per Composite Total Width of Interval (m) Drill Hole IDs included in Composite CZ-QCV-MC 5 26 CZ-25-007

CZ-25-008

CZ-25-021 CZ-APR-MC 5 26 FZ-HG-MC 6 31 FZ-25-001

FZ-25-002

FZ-25-004 FZ-LG-MC 5 27

Table 2: Composite Sample Drill Holes and Intervals

Mineralogy of Composite Samples

Mineralogical analysis was conducted on the four zone composites. Each was ground to a nominal 150 µm ahead of polished section preparation and analysis by TIMA. Primary sulphide minerals identified were pyrite, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite, with minor galena. Major rock forming minerals include quartz, feldspar, chlorite and mica. Pyrite is well liberated across the four samples, ranging from 65-85% liberated (>80% liberated by free surface area), with the primary mineral associations being hard silicates and phyllosilicates.

Gravity Assessment - Knelson Concentrator and Super Panner Procedure

Gravity assessment tests were performed using the Knelson Concentrator and Super Panner Procedure. For Creek Zone, at a grind size of 150µm, the CZ-QCV-MC composite demonstrated a gold recovery of 46%, while tests on the CZ-APR-MC composite demonstrated gold recovery of 18%. For Finn Zone, at a grind size of 150µm, the FZ-HG-MC composite demonstrated a gold recovery of 38%, while tests on the FZ-LG-MC composite demonstrated gold recovery of 26%.

Additional gravity assessment tests were performed at 250µm grind size. At this grind size, the Creek Zone CZ-QCV-MC composite demonstrated a gold recovery of 53% and a silver recovery of 30%. And the CZ-APR-MC composite demonstrated a gold recovery of 53% and a silver recovery of 32%. Tests on the Finn Zone FZ-HG-MC composite demonstrated a gold recovery of 53% and a silver recovery of 3%, while tests on the FZ-LG-MC composite demonstrated gold recovery of 30% and a silver recovery of 11%.

Sample ID Test ID Mass Pull (%) Au Grade (g/t) Au Recovery (%) Knelson Con SP Tip Sp Tip Knelson Con SP Tip CZ-QCV-MC GRG-SP-1 3.95 0.005 71,390 83.0 46.0 CZ-APR-MC GRG-SP-2 3.84 0.002 9,150 81.9 17.8 FZ-HG-MC GRG-SP-3 3.97 0.008 11,794 67.9 38.4 FZ-LG-MC GRG-SP-4 3.93 0.006 3,800 63.4 26.0

Table 3: Gravity Assessment Results Summary

Cyanidation

Cyanidation tests were performed using the bottle roll procedure. Tests were performed at the grind sizes of 75µm, 100µm, 150µm, 250µm, and on the as-received assay reject particle size of -10mesh.

For the Creek Zone master composite, at the grind sizes of 75µm, 100µm and 150µm, the gold extraction observed was >98%, and the silver extraction was between 66% and 75%. The gold extraction did not decrease significantly between 250µm and 150µm; however, the gold extraction did decrease at -10mesh to 79%. For cyanide consumption, at 75µm, 100µm and 150µm, the consumption ranged from 1.7 kg/t to 2.7 kg/t, with the higher consumption rates at the smaller grind sizes. At the 250µm grind size, the cyanide consumption rate decreased to 1.16 kg/tonne.

For the Finn Zone master composite, at the grind sizes of 75µm, 100µm and 150µm, the gold extraction observed was >93%, and the silver extraction was between 65% and 70%. The gold extraction did not decrease significantly between 250µm and 150µm; however, the gold extraction did decrease at -10mesh to 79%. For cyanide consumption, at 75µm, 100µm and 150µm, the consumption ranged from 2.43 kg/t to 2.9 kg/t, with the higher consumption rates at the smaller grind sizes. At the 250µm grind size, the cyanide consumption rate decreased to 1.37 kg/tonne.

Flotation

Rougher flotation tests were performed on the master composites for Creek Zone and Finn Zone at three grind sizes of 75µm, 100µm, 150µm. PAX and MIBC were used as the standard flotation reagents. The test results indicated good performance at 150µm and the finer grind sizes did not significantly improve recovery. The preliminary flotation tests showed favourable results and the remaining flotation tests used PAX, MIBC, and a grind size of 150µm.

Rougher flotation tests on the Creek Zone master composite at 150µm demonstrated gold recovery of 98% and silver recovery of 76%, producing concentrate grades of 102 g/t gold and 66 g/t silver, respectively. Rougher flotation test on the Finn Zone master composite at 150µm demonstrated a gold recovery of 93% and a silver recovery of 89%, producing concentrate grades of 10 g/t gold and 209 g/t silver, respectively.

Cleaner flotation tests were performed on the four mineralization type composites for Creek Zone and Finn Zone at 150µm. No regrind was performed. Tests on the CZ-QCV-MC demonstrated a gold recovery of 87% and a silver recovery of 65%, producing concentrate grades of 410 g/t gold and 178 g/t silver. Tests on the CZ-APR-MC demonstrated a gold recovery of 88% and a silver recovery of 39%, producing concentrate grades of 44 g/t gold and 25 g/t silver. Tests on the FZ-HG-MC demonstrated a gold recovery of 83% and a silver recovery of 71%, producing concentrate grades of 93 g/t gold and 1,668 g/t silver. Tests on the FZ-LG-MC demonstrated a gold recovery of 76% and a silver recovery of 64%, producing concentrate grades of 19 g/t gold and 82 g/t silver.

Cleaner flotation test that included regrinding the rougher concentrate were also performed. The results did not indicate improvements in recovery or concentrate grade.

Flowsheet Development

This test work program conducted preliminary flowsheet development procedures on the composites for Creek Zone and Finn Zone. The first flowsheet procedure included gravity followed by cyanide leach on the gravity tails (Gravity-Leach). The second flowsheet included gravity followed by flotation on the gravity tails, followed by cyanide leach on the flotation tails (Gravity-Float-Leach). Tables 4 through 6 shows the distribution of gold recovery for the flowsheet options. Silver recovery is only available for the Gravity-Leach flowsheet at grind size of 250µm, presented in Table 7.





Figure 1: Combined Flowsheet Schematic

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Composite Gold Recovery (%) Gravity Flotation Leach on Float Tails Cumulative CZ-QCV-MC 36.3 59.8 3.0 99.1 CZ-APR-MC 34.2 50.9 10.6 95.8 FZ-HG-MC 25.3 66.9 7.8 100 FZ-LG-MC 15.6 73.7 10.6 100

Table 4: Gold Recovery for Gravity-Flotation-Leach Flowsheet at Grind Size of 150µm

Composite Gold Recovery (%) Gravity Leach Cumulative CZ-QCV-MC 36.3 62.5 98.8 CZ-APR-MC 34.2 64.9 99.1 FZ-HG-MC 25.3 69.7 95.0 FZ-LG-MC 15.6 74.0 89.7

Table 5: Gold Recovery for Gravity-Leach Flowsheet at Grind Size of 150µm

Composite Gold Recovery (%) Gravity Leach Cumulative CZ-QCV-MC 53.7 42.9 96.6 CZ-APR-MC 53.7 39.8 93.5 FZ-HG-MC 53.6 40.4 94.0 FZ-LG-MC 30.0 60.2 90.2

Table 6: Gold Recovery for Gravity-Leach Flowsheet at Grind Size of 250µm

Composite Silver Recovery (%) Gravity Leach Cumulative CZ-QCV-MC 30.9 43.8 74.7 CZ-APR-MC 32.3 26.6 58.9 FZ-HG-MC 3.8 64.1 67.9 FZ-LG-MC 11.5 30.5 42.0

Table 7: Silver Distribution for Gravity-Leach Flowsheet at Grind Size of 250µm

Process Direction and Next Steps

At the time of sample selection for this metallurgical test program, an MRE was not available and the composites can be considered as "indicative" of the Creek Zone and Finn Zone mineralization zones and their characteristics. Future test work programs and sample selection will be informed by an MRE to support metallurgical results that represent the Creek Zone and Finn Zone deposits.

The samples used in this test work program indicated that both Creek Zone and Finn Zone deposits have the potential to perform well using conventional extraction methods at coarser grind sizes. Future metallurgical test work programs will evaluate this potential and trade-off studies will evaluate the economics of grind size scenarios.

The results from the preliminary flowsheet procedure conducted in this test program will inform future flowsheet development tests and sample selection. Although the Gravity-Flotation-Leach flowsheet had a higher recovery than Gravity-Leach, the Gravity-Leach flowsheet should be considered for future test work. Additionally, the Gravity-Leach flowsheet is expected to have a lower future CAPEX and OPEX than the Gravity-Flotation-Leach flowsheet.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Blue Coast Research applies QA/QC controls at every stage of a test program. Samples are inspected, weighed and logged when they arrive. They are then dried at low temperature, stage-crushed, composited to the approved plan and rotary-split into test charges. Each test follows a written procedure, and actual conditions are recorded as the test runs. Assays are conducted at BCR's in-house assay lab and includes the insertion of CRMs, blanks and duplicates. Any batch that fails QC is re-assayed before results are reported.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The metallurgical test program was completed by Blue Coast Research, a laboratory that is independent of Sun Summit, under the guidance of Peter Kroeker, P.Eng, Project Metallurgist. Blue Coast Research provides bankable metallurgical laboratory testwork and consulting services. Located in Parksville, BC, they specialise in precious, critical and base metal metallurgical flowsheet development, evaluating a wide range of processes and technologies including grinding, froth flotation and gravity concentration at scales from micro-testing to full continuous pilot plant. In addition, Blue Coast has extensive capability in cyanidation, including tank leach amenability testwork.

The program was managed by Brian Norquest, P.Eng. (Senior Technical Consultant), and Travis O'Farrell, P.Eng. (Director, Processing and Metallurgy) of Fuse Advisors (part of SLR). Fuse Advisors, abased in Vancouver, BC, are a multidisciplinary team providing expertise in mining engineering, metallurgy, processing, cost estimation and economic analysis.

Travis O'Farrell, P.Eng., has reviewed and approved the metallurgical content in this news release.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. MacDonald has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected by Sun Summit. Verification procedures include industry standard quality control practices. Some technical information contained in this news release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The JD Project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold and Silver Inc.'s Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold Corp's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource Ltd.'s AuRORA project, Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometers northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometers north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory and Orbit Projects in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

Hawkins, P.A. (1998), 1997 Exploration Report on the Creek Zone for Antares Mining and Exploration Corporation and AGC Americas Gold Corporation, JD Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, Internal Report #98-065-1. Davis, J.W., and Jamieson, M.D. (1998), Drilling and Geophysical Report on the M.H. Mineral Clain Group, Toodoggone District, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 25757, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Krause, R.G. (1995), 1994 Geological and Geochemical Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 23663, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Krause, R.G. (1996), 1995 Geological Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24284, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. McBride, S. (2013), 2012 Geological, geochemical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 33556, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. McBride, S. and Leslie, C. (2014), 2013 Geological, geophysical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 34762, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Blue Coast Research Report PJ-5626 Sun Summit. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/10/PJ-5626-Sun-Summit-JD-Testwork-Report-V1.0-20261009.pdf

Link to Figures

Figure 1. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/10/Figure-1-Flow-Sheet-20261019.png

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the timing of and size and scope of the drill program at the JD Project; the Company's expectation that results from the 2026 drill program will contribute to an inaugural mineral resource estimate and the timing of any such estimate; the advancement of exploration targets at the JD Project; the anticipated completion, interpretation and utilization of geophysical, geological, geochemical and geochronological studies, including MobileMT and potential IP surveys; and the Company's exploration plans, expectations and forecasts. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as currently contemplated; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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