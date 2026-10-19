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WKN: 905418 | ISIN: US8270481091 | Ticker-Symbol: SL3
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 18:14
34,000 Euro
+1,19 % +0,400
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,60035,60013:30
34,80035,40013:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILGAN
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC34,000+1,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.