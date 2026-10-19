Collaboration among Europe's four largest mobile network operators expected to accelerate network integration, expand coverage and improve connectivity for the citizens of Europe

Dedicated European-operated ground infrastructure and BlueBird satellite capabilities support service readiness across more than 500 million mobile subscribers

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile") (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, welcomes the Letter of Intent signed by its mobile network operator partners Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone to explore a potential joint bid for Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum as AST SpaceMobile continues to advance service readiness across Europe.

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The collaboration among Europe's four largest mobile network operators is expected to accelerate network integration, improve the customer experience and extend coverage into areas without reliable mobile connectivity. The initiative supports a coordinated approach to spectrum access and service deployment, strengthening European digital data sovereignty while enabling operators to deliver space-based cellular broadband through their existing mobile services.

"Europe's mobile network operators are taking an important step toward extending connectivity to every subscriber, wherever they live, work and travel," said Wayne Thorsen, Chief Commercial Officer of AST SpaceMobile. "Our role is to support our partners with the satellite technology, spectrum capabilities and ground infrastructure needed to deliver cellular broadband directly to the phones people already use. Together, we are building a third layer of connectivity that expands coverage and strengthens the resilience of Europe's mobile networks."

AST SpaceMobile's existing European joint venture, Satellite Connect Europe, AST SpaceMobile is providing a dedicated network of European-operated ground infrastructure that link its BlueBird satellites with mobile operators' core networks. This infrastructure is designed to support coverage across Europe, a market with over 500 million mobile subscribers, while keeping data handling and service control within European jurisdiction. Operators retain their customer relationships as satellite connectivity extends the reach of their terrestrial networks.

AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird satellites feature the largest communication satellites ever deployed in low Earth orbit and connect directly to standard, unmodified smartphones, backed by 3,900 patent and patent pending claims. The company has demonstrated peak download speeds of 98.9 Mbps, with next-generation satellites expected to deliver peak data rates approaching 200 Mbps. These capabilities are designed to support voice, video and broadband services for consumers, businesses, first responders and governments.

The Company's satellite technology can tune across approximately 1,150 MHz of mobile network operator partners' low- and mid-band spectrum globally. Together with AST SpaceMobile's S-band priority rights, this flexibility enables the Company to combine participating operators' spectrum with satellite spectrum to support expanded coverage and capacity in European markets, subject to applicable authorizations.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to enable 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to every device, everywhere, for today's nearly 6 billion mobile subscribers globally. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "would," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile's control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile's strategies and future financial performance, including AST's future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing of the launch of the Block 2 BlueBird satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST SpaceMobile's ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile Service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding and the ability to enter into commercial agreements with other parties or government entities; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile's responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2026, its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026 and the future reports that it may file from time to time with the SEC.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors in AST SpaceMobile's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2026, its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026 and the future reports that it may file from time to time with the SEC. AST SpaceMobile's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Scott Wisniewski

investors@ast-science.com

Media Contact:

Allison Worldwide

AstSpaceMobile@allisonpr.com