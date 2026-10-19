Members of Norway's Green Party (MDG) have put forward a proposal to legalise and facilitate plug-in solar and batteries. The six politicians were each elected to the Norwegian parliament, known as the Storting, for the 2025-2029 term. Their proposal, published on the Storting's website, calls on the government to remove "unnecessary restrictions and bureaucratic obstacles" to plug-in solar and batteries, which are currently prohibited in Norway. It says the move would make it easier for consumers to choose safe and compliant facilities, strengthen the rights of landlords who want to produce ...

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