Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) (OTCQB: EDMFF) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Ball to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ball brings approximately 20 years of international mining industry experience, including involvement in more than $1.5 billion of equity, debt and hybrid financing transactions, together with extensive experience in mine development, construction, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance.

Mr. Ball's appointment further strengthens EDM's Board as the Company advances the Scotia Mine through permitting, technical studies and preparations for future project financing and development.

Mr. Ball currently serves as Vice President of Corporate Development for Cerrado Gold, where he has been responsible for financing initiatives, as well as corporate development, investor relations and strategic acquisition activities.

Previously, Mr. Ball served as Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Santiago Metals, a Denham Capital portfolio company in Chile, where he was part of the executive team responsible for advancing the Delirio copper project through construction and into production.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Ball held senior investment banking positions with Macquarie in Toronto and Singapore, advising on major mining-sector financings, acquisitions and divestments across international markets.

Mr. Ball holds a Master of Finance from INSEAD in France and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Curtin University in Australia.

"We are delighted to welcome David to EDM's Board of Directors at an important stage in the advancement of the Scotia Mine," stated Mark Haywood, President and CEO of EDM Resources.

"David brings an exceptional combination of international mining finance, corporate development and project execution experience, having been involved in more than $1.5 billion of financing transactions and the advancement of mining projects through construction and into production. His experience in project financing, streaming arrangements and strategic transactions will be particularly valuable as we advance our updated Pre-Feasibility Study and prepare for the financing and development of the Scotia Mine. We believe his appointment further strengthens our ability to execute our strategy of returning the Scotia Mine to production."

In connection with Mr. Ball's appointment, the Company also announces that Mr. Manish Grigo has resigned from the Board of Directors. Mr. Grigo will continue to serve as Vice President of Corporate Development, supporting the Company's strategic development, investor relations and financing initiatives. The Board thanks Mr. Grigo for his contributions as a director and looks forward to his continued involvement in advancing the Scotia Mine.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Justin Barragan as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In this role, Mr. Barragan will focus on independent Board oversight, corporate governance and accountability as EDM advances the Scotia Mine through permitting, project development and financing.

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 250,000 stock options to Mr. Ball. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.70 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan and applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 100,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an employee of the Company. The RSUs will vest upon achievement of specified corporate milestones, subject to the terms of the Company's RSU Plan and applicable regulatory requirements.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that holds a 100% interest in the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM", the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z", and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "EDMFF". For more information, please contact:

The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further information on EDM is also available on the Company's website and social media channels as follows:

Internet at www.EDMresources.com

Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EDMresources.inc

X at https://www.x.com/EDMresources

LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/EDMresources

YouTube at https://youtube.com/@edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

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