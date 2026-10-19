Tenstorrent Announces a $1.5B Series E at a $6.2B Valuation

The equity raise will fund volume manufacturing and global commercial expansion as chip designers, sovereign players, and inference platforms move to own their AI compute.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Tenstorrent, the AI computing company, has closed $1.5B in Series E funding at a $6.2B post-money valuation.

The round was led by Trace Capital and Innovation X, with participation from new and existing investors including Agostinelli Group, ARK Invest, Brett Barna, Cadence Ventures, Eclipse, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Maverick Silicon, Morgan Stanley, Protagonist, Sandisk, T. Rowe Price*, Tether Investments, Troluce Capital, Virtu Financial, and XTX Markets.

Tenstorrent will use the capital to deploy Galaxy servers at scale, continuing to serve open-weight models across LLMs and video generation, and advance the AI and CPU IP it licenses to customers designing their own silicon.

Tenstorrent sells AI compute at every level of the stack - from a single card or workstation to racks, superclusters, and custom IP. With an open-source software stack, developers can run frontier models locally and enterprises can deploy models on-prem at industry-leading latency and throughput.

"We built one architecture and sell it at every size," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. "The future of compute is open, scalable, and owned by the people building on it. Our investors believe in that model too, and we appreciate their support."

"Jim and his team bring decades of hands-on silicon, software, and IP experience, and we're excited to partner with Tenstorrent as Galaxy continues to scale," said Ben Mahdavi, Founder at Trace Capital.

"Few companies design the chip and the software that runs on it. Tenstorrent does both, and its video generation results beat industry benchmarks ahead of our expectations," said George Bousis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Protagonist. "We are excited to double down in the Series E to back Jim and the team through this next phase of growth."

*Accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is an AI compute company led by CEO Jim Keller - architect of Apple A4/A5, AMD Zen, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving chip. The company builds RISC-V-based AI processors and systems for developers, enterprises, and sovereign infrastructure worldwide. In addition to servers and workstations, Tenstorrent licenses its TT-Ascalon RISC-V CPU and Tensix AI cores to chip designers including Samsung and LG. Backed by Bezos Expeditions, Samsung, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and others, Tenstorrent operates from Santa Clara, Austin, Toronto, Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore. tenstorrent.com

About Trace Capital

Trace Capital is an investment firm that invests in, acquires, and builds exceptional businesses across stages and industries. The firm takes a long-term, concentrated approach to businesses at the forefront of technological change and the industries being transformed by it.

Trace Capital was founded in 2026 by Ben Mahdavi, who previously co-founded Quiet Capital and led its Access strategy. During his time at Quiet, the firm invested in many of the leading technology businesses of the past decade.

www.tracecap.com

About Innovation X

Founded in 2016 by Roger Monteforte, Innovation X is a late-stage venture capital firm that invests in privately held companies with innovative or disruptive technologies across defense technology, fintech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and the space economy. Innovation X Advisors has over $4.5B under management across multiple funds (as reported on Form ADV as of 12/31/2025).

Tenstorrent Media Contact:

Justin Mauldin

Salient PR

achievemore@salientpr.com

737.234.0936

SOURCE: Tenstorrent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tenstorrent-announces-a-1.5b-series-e-at-a-6.2b-valuation-1237490