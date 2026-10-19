Olathe, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Kustom Entertainment (NASDAQ: KUST) announced today that it will participate in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Kustom Entertainment is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 3:00 PM PT. Stanton Ross, CEO will represent the company.

"Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Kustom Entertainment, Inc., will present the following topics: Completed divestiture of the video solutions business - On Aug. 4, 2026, Kustom closed the previously announced $6.1 million sale of its legacy video solutions business to Cycurion, Inc., completing the Company's transition to a business focused exclusively on live entertainment and ticketing. - Record Country Stampede attendance - The 30th anniversary Country Stampede Kansas festival, held June 25-27, 2026, at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, drew more than 42,000 attendees, the largest turnout in the festival's history at Bonner Springs. - Expanded programming at Gilley's Park City - Through its multi-season partnership with Ruffin Properties, LLC, owner of Gilley's Gambling Hall Park City in Park City, Kansas, Kustom plans to host up to 20 events at the venue during the 2027 spring, summer, and fall seasons. - Outlook - Management's outlook for Kustom and TFL following the anticipated closing of the acquisition, including expected synergies and financial projections."

-Stanton Ross, CEO, Kustom Entertainment

Presentation Deails

Event: LD Micro Main Event XX

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com/

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

About Kustom Entertainment

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, specializing in large-scale music festivals and end-to-end event management. Its flagship event, Country Stampede, is held annually at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com