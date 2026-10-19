Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Intersects Copper Bearing VMS Mineralization at the Touleary Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FRA:8ZR)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to provide an update on the first four (4) holes of the phase one (1) drilling program (the "Program") at the Company's Touleary Project (the "Project"), located in Yukon, Canada. The first four (4) holes represent 962.6 metres of a planned minimum 3,000 metres of diamond drilling.

"Our first few holes are intersecting similar styles of mineralization that were observed during the 2011 drilling program," said Nick Rodway, CEO of Core Silver Corp. "This drill program has been developed with aggressive step outs from historical drilling. The abundance of sulphide mineralization, together with the historical assay results, supports our view that Touleary has the potential to host a sizeable polymetallic system. We have prepared the samples for lab analysis and look forward to providing information on the next few holes shortly."

Highlights:

Copper-bearing sulphides intersected in all four initial holes*: Visible chalcopyrite was identified in TL-26-006, TL-26-007, TL-26-008 and TL-26-009, with zinc bearing sulphides also observed in several intervals.

Semi-massive to massive sulphide textures intersected ( Figures 1 & 2 ). Highlighted intervals include 7m in TL-26-008, from 208.5 to 215.5m, and two separate 1.5m (165 - 166.5m) and 2m (178.5 - 180.5m) intervals in TL-26-007.

( ). Highlighted intervals include 7m in TL-26-008, from 208.5 to 215.5m, and two separate 1.5m (165 - 166.5m) and 2m (178.5 - 180.5m) intervals in TL-26-007. Sericite alteration was intersected with abundant banded to disseminated pyrite adjacent to Cu- Zn sulphide-bearing intervals in TL-26-006 through TL-26-009. Mineralization in TL-26-009 is primarily associated with silicification. These observations are helping refine the geological interpretation of the Discovery Zone.

The Discovery Zone geophysical signature remains largely untested and is interpreted to extend approximately 3.5km's.

Assays pending for all four holes: Laboratory results will establish the copper, zinc, gold and silver grades of the sampled intervals.

Drilling has been focused around the "Discovery Zone (Target - 1)" and is designed to extend on drilling results from 2011 including**: TL-11-05 2.25m @ 7.18% Cu, 3.55g/t Au, 4.30% Zn, 116g/t Ag (115.62 - 117.87m) 14.15m @ 1.44% Cu, 0.77g/t Au, 0.29% Zn, 16.5g/t Ag (124.5 - 138.65m)



Additional target areas with no historic drilling, including Target - 4 and Target - 5 are also planned for testing during the Phase One (1) drilling campaign.

*Readers are cautioned that visual observations do not establish metal grades and may not correlate with assay results.

**Reported intervals represent drill-core lengths. True widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined. For more information, please refer to Arcus' technical report on the Touleary Project with an effective date of November 3, 2025, and available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Figure 1: Hole TL-26-007 (~178.5 m depth); Sericite schist zone hosting disseminated semi-massive blebby pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and barite. The intercept from the 2026 drilling is texturally and mineralogically similar to mineralization intersected in 2011 drill hole TL-11-05, which was part of an intercept from 115.62 - 117.87m. This individual sample graded 6.56 % Cu, 2.79 g/t Au, 116 g/t Ag, and 3.94 % Zn from the initial drilling at the Discovery Zone in 2011.

Figure 2: Hole TL-26-008 (~210 m depth); Sericite schist hosting banded, foliation-parallel, semi-massive chalcopyrite, pyrite, fine grained sphalerite, and lesser barite. The intercept from the 2026 drilling is texturally and mineralogically similar to mineralization intersected in 2011 drill hole TL-11-05, which was part of an intercept from 115.62 - 117.87m. This individual sample graded 6.56 % Cu, 2.79 g/t Au, 116 g/t Ag, and 3.94 % Zn from the initial drilling at the Discovery Zone in 2011.

CURRENT DRILLING & PLANS

The 2026 drilling program has been primarily focused at the "Discovery Zone" (Target - 1) (Figures 3, 4, & 5) which was identified from work completed from 2009 to 2011 by Arcus including soil sampling, airborne geophysics, trenching, and diamond drilling.

The 2011 diamond drilling returned significant assay results including:

TL-11-005 2.25m @ 7.18% Cu, 3.55g/t Au, 4.30% Zn, 116g/t Ag (115.62 - 117.87m) 14.15m @ 1.44% Cu, 0.77g/t Au, 0.29% Zn, 16.5g/t Ag (124.5 - 138.65m)

TL-11-002 3.17m @ 2.38% Cu, 2.01g/t Au, 1.38% Zn, 32.9g/t Ag (124 - 127.17m)

TL-11-001 6.09m @ 1.37% Cu, 0.80g/t Au, 0.41% Zn, 14.5g/t Ag (85.61 - 91.7m)

TL-11-003 0.59m @ 1.42% Cu, 1.15g/t Au, 2.81% Zn, 36.4g/t Ag (64.21 - 64.80m) 0.61m @ 4.01 % Cu, 2.18g/t Au, 0.93% Zn, 73.9g/t Ag (90.36 - 90.97m)



Multiple drill holes from the 2026 Phase One (1) drill program have intersected Pyrite + Chalcopyrite ± Sphalerite ± Barite over various intercepts including:

TL-26-007 from 165 - 166.5m (1.5m) and 178.5 - 180.5m (2m) downhole

TL-26-008 from 208.5 - 215.5m (7m) downhole

Mineralization has been observed as fine to medium grained blebby and foliation-parallel disseminated to semi-massive and massive sulphides including pyrite and chalcopyrite ± sphalerite ± barite.

Additionally, mineralization appears to be primarily spatially associated with sericite alteration, and lesser silicification, that has been observed both flanking and within mineralized intercepts. Drill hole TL-26-006 intersected a sericite altered schist zone that contained pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite between 203 - 213m and 219 - 240m. Significant sericite alteration with patchy disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite was also intersected in drill hole TL-26-007 from 155 - 165m, 172.5 - 178.5m, and 188.5 - 191.38m. Similar sericite alteration and pyrite ± chalcopyrite mineralization was intersected in TL-26-008 from 198 - 208.5m and 215.5 - 218.5m. Finally, drill hole TL-26-009 intersected pyrite + chalcopyrite ± sphalerite around 85m, pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite from 136 - 137m, and patchy disseminated pyrite from 149.35 - 152.4m; the mineralization in hole 009 was associated with silicification rather than sericitization.

The correlation between the mineralization and alteration zones intersected in the 2011 and 2026 drilling is beginning to show the potential of a significant polymetallic system at the Touleary property.

Drill collar data for holes TL-26-006 through 009 can be seen in Table 1 below:

2026 Drill Collars - Touleary Project (NAD83 - Z7N) Hole_ID Length (m) East North Azimuth Dip TL-26-006 300.2 594353 6987653 360 -50 TL-26-007 191.4 594314 6987669 360 -50 TL-26-008 257.6 594314 6987669 360 -65 TL-26-009 213.4 594390 6987737 360 -50



The total interpreted strike-length of the Discovery Zone geophysical signature is approximately 3.5 kilometres with only 335 metres having been tested by limited historic drilling.

Additional target areas that have been planned for testing in 2026 include:

Target - 4 was identified by a three (3) kilometre linear geophysical signature with correlating anomalous copper and zinc soil samples. No recent follow-up or historic drilling in this area.

Target - 5 was identified by a 1.2-kilometre linear geophysical signature with correlating anomalous copper and zinc soil samples. No recent follow-up or historic drilling in this area.

Target - 8 was identified by an underlying interpreted vent-complex (mapped) with multiple clusters of coincident anomalous copper, gold, silver, and zinc soil and hand-pit samples. No recent follow-up or historic drilling in this area.

Figure 3: 2026 proposed exploration areas; Soil samples (Cu ppm) shown as circles; Background is airborne geophysics (First Vertical Derivative).

Figure 4: Plan view of the mineralized zones intersected in the 2026 Phase One drill program at the Touleary Project. Assays pending for drill holes TL-26-006 through 009.

Figure 5: Section view (looking west) of the mineralized zones intersected in the 2026 Phase One drill program at the Touleary Project. Assays pending for drill holes TL-26-006 through 009.



DEPOSIT TYPE

Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits have also been referred to as volcanic-associated, volcanic-hosted, and volcano-sedimentary-hosted massive sulphide deposits. They typically occur as lenses of polymetallic massive sulphide that form at or near the seafloor in submarine extensional volcanic environments. VMS deposits are grouped according to base metal content, gold content and host-rock lithology. Base metal classification is most commonly used with specific deposit types divided into Cu, Cu-Zn, Zn-Cu and Zn-Pb-Cu groups according to their contained ratios of these three metals. Semi-precious and precious metal content (Ag and Au) can contribute significantly to the economics of VMS deposits. The model illustrated below (Figure 6) schematically shows a generic seafloor vertical feeder and mound-style system before and after deformation displaying the potential geometry of the Touleary system.

Figure 6: Schematic interpretation of a Deformed VMS System hosted in metamorphic rocks (Rodway - 2026).

The closest analogy and examples of these systems located in the Finlayson District are ~450 km southeast along the displaced Tintina Fault Zone in southeastern Yukon. Restoration of the Finlayson District to its original position places it adjacent to the Touleary area.

TOULEARY PROJECT & VMS POTENTIAL

The Touleary Project (the "Touleary"), is a new volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") discovery located within a well-known copper-endowed district in the Yukon Territory. The Touleary Project has the potential to emerge as a significant new VMS system within one of Canada's most prospective but underexplored mineral belts (Figure 7).

The Touleary represents a compelling exploration asset due to its combination of favorable geology, district-scale alteration, drill-proven metal endowment and strategic location within an emerging infrastructure corridor. VMS deposits are globally important sources of copper, zinc, silver and gold and are highly sought after due to their potential for high grades, clustered deposits and scalable district development opportunities.

In 2011, a total of 935.90 m of diamond drilling was completed in five holes at the Touleary Project. The drill program was primarily designed to test down-dip continuity of a mineralized interval exposed in a 2010 excavator trench, which graded 0.82 g/t gold and 14.30 g/t silver over 34 m. The mineralized exposure coincided with a linear magnetic low identified by the helicopter-borne magnetic survey. The holes intercepted elevated copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold bearing VMS style mineralization over a 300 by 100 metre area within a much larger 1,200-metre-long geophysical and geochemical anomaly, suggesting substantial room for expansion and additional discovery.

The Touleary Project benefits from several key characteristics commonly associated with major VMS systems, including:

A large prospective land package within a well-established copper-rich geological belt with the potential for multiple types of mineralized systems.

Strong exploration upside in an area that has seen limited modern systematic exploration.

Exposure to both base and precious metals, providing leverage to multiple long-term commodity demand themes.

Proximity to improving regional infrastructure, including the proposed Northern Access Route.

The proposed Northern Access Route and related infrastructure initiatives are viewed by management as potentially transformational for the broader region. Improved access into the Yukon's White Gold District could materially reduce exploration and development costs, improve logistics, lengthen operating seasons and unlock access to vast areas of highly prospective ground across the Tintina Belt that historically remained difficult and expensive to explore.

The Northern Access Route in the Yukon refers to a planned multi-million-dollar resource and development route designed to connect Dawson City with major mining developments in the west-central region, particularly the Coffee Mine. The road will traverse and service the heart of the prolific White Gold District. It is designed to service major proposed mining operations, including the Coffee Mine and the Casino Mine, while improving exploration access for junior mining companies. Development of the route requires ongoing government-to-government collaboration and agreements with local First Nations to ensure local socioeconomic benefits.

Figure 7: Touleary Project location and infrastructure; NOTE: The Northern Access Route is still under construction.

REFERENCES

Ryan, J.J. and Gordey, S.P., 2002 Geology, southern Stewart River area, Yukon Territory (Parts of 115J14, 115O2,3,4,5,6,7); Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 4338, scale 1:100,000.

Bennett, V., 2012 Touleary Project, Dawson Range Mineral Belt, Yukon, Canada - SEM Study. Report prepared for Arcus Development Group Inc.

Leitch, C., 2011 Petrographic report on ten samples from the Touleary project, Yukon. Report prepared for Arcus Development Group Inc. by Vancouver Petrographics Ltd.

Smith, H, 2009 Assessment Report describing geochemical sampling and prospecting at the Touleary Property, western Yukon. Report prepared by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited.

Hannington, M.D., Galley, A.G., Herzig, P.M., and Petersen, S. 1998 Comparison of the TAG mound and stockwork complex with Cyprus-type massive sulphide deposits, in Proceedings of the Ocean Drilling Program, Scientific Results Volume 158: p. 389-415.

Galley, A.G., Hannington, M.D., and Jonasson, I.R., 2007 Volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, in Goodfellow, W.D., ed., Mineral Deposits of Canada: A Synthesis of Major Deposit-Types, District Metallogeny, the Evolution of Geological Provinces, and Exploration Methods: Geological Association of Canada, Mineral Deposits Division, Special Publication No. 5, p. 141-161

Franklin, J.M., and Hannington, M.D., 2002 Volcanogenic massive sulfides through time: Geological Society of America, 2002 Annual Meeting, Abstracts with Programs, v. 34, p. 283.

Singer, D.A., 1995 World-class base and precious metal deposits - a quantitative analysis: Economic Geology, v. 90, p. 88-104.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence No. 46541) (Permit to Practice No. 1000359) is President, CEO and Director of Core Silver, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this release. Verification included reviewing drill core logs, historical assessment reports and laboratory certificates. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-potential precious and base metal projects in Canada. The Company's Touleary Project is located approximately 115 kilometres south of Dawson City, Yukon. Touleary hosts a drill-confirmed, polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system containing copper, gold, zinc, and silver mineralization. Historical drilling at the Discovery Zone has identified significant mineralization, including 2.25 metres grading 7.18% copper, 3.55 g/t gold, 4.30% zinc, and 116 g/t silver. With only 335 metres of the approximately 3.5-kilometre interpreted geophysical trend having been tested by historical drilling, the Company believes Touleary offers substantial exploration potential. Multiple additional targets remain untested across the property, highlighting the potential for further discoveries within this prospective VMS district.

In addition Core Silver holds 100% ownership of the Blue Property, comprising approximately 114,074 hectares (1,140 km²) in the Atlin Mining District of northwestern British Columbia. The Blue Property hosts multiple mineralized systems, including the Silver Lime and Laverdiere projects, which are prospective for high-grade silver, copper, gold, and associated base metals. The Company continues to advance its exploration strategy across both properties, targeting new discoveries and the expansion of known mineralized systems.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE SILVER CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include the anticipated assay results in respect of the first four drill holes, statements regarding the target areas for additional drilling and statements regarding the planned Northern Access Route. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include that the assay results do not establish the presence of copper, zinc, gold and silver of the grades of the sampled intervals, and that the Company may not undertake or complete the planned drilling program as planned or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-silver-intersects-copper-bearing-vms-mineralization-at-the-touleary-project-1238177