Atos International: Atos selected by EDF to accelerate the digital transformation of nuclear operations for its EPR export projects

Press Release

Atos selected by EDF to accelerate the digital transformation of nuclear operations for its EPR export projects

This multi-year partnership, focused on new projects internationally, is aimed at developing a leading Operations Information Management System to strengthen the performance and security of nuclear operations

Paris, France - October 19, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces a strategic partnership with EDF aimed at advancing nuclear operations for export projects and developing an industrialized approach to managing data, business processes and activities during the exploitation of nuclear facilities. This partnership, that can last up to 15 years, will lead to the development of an Operations Information Management System (OIMS), the digital backbone of a nuclear power plant, designed to support operations and maintenance activities of nuclear infrastructure.

The collaboration combines EDF's operational excellence as a leading nuclear operator with Atos' advanced capabilities in critical systems, complex platform integration, industrial data management, cybersecurity, and IT/OT convergence. Atos will develop a scalable, standardized and replicable OIMS model that can address the growing number of new nuclear programs outside of France and help establish a new benchmark for nuclear operations management on a global scale. EDF's clients will also be able to benefit from Atos' global footprint and network of partners, supporting local activity and economic development.

Digital technologies driving industrial performance in nuclear programs

As global energy demand continues to grow, electrification accelerates and nations seek greater energy sovereignty while pursuing decarbonization goals, nuclear power is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of the energy transition. Governments and industry leaders worldwide are investing in new nuclear capacity to address both security of supply and carbon reduction objectives.

The Atos OIMS platform helps operators run their nuclear plants more efficiently. It streamlines operations and maintenance while enhancing safety.

Expected benefits of the OIMS platform include:

Improved cost control, planning accuracy, and risk management in the exploitation phase.

Enhanced Operations & Maintenance efficiency, resulting in reduced downtime and more optimized maintenance cycles.

Increased equipment reliability and safety thanks to better data consistency, traceability, and anticipation of potential failures.

Facilitation of data-driven decision-making across the lifecycle, improving responsiveness, operational performance, and long-term asset value.

Support to change management and user adoption, ensuring effective transformation, smoother implementation of new processes, and faster realization of business benefits.

Avoid obsolescence by guaranteeing interoperability.

Security and resilience as foundational principles

In the nuclear industry, operational safety, data integrity, and system availability are fundamental requirements. Nuclear infrastructures must rely on resilient technology environments capable of withstanding increasingly sophisticated cyber threats while ensuring business continuity.

The alliance between EDF and Atos places cybersecurity, operational resilience and control at the core of the OIMS design. The platform is intended to meet the highest standards for data protection, traceability, regulatory compliance, and risk management.

Recognized expertise serving critical infrastructure

As a long-standing partner to major energy and utilities organizations, Atos has been supporting operators of some of the world's most critical infrastructures for several decades. It brings expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, artificial intelligence, data management and mission-critical operations as well as carbon emissions reduction to help customers deliver their most strategic programs.

This alliance further strengthens Atos' position as a trusted partner for the development of critical infrastructure and reinforces its role in delivering solutions that improve industrial performance, strengthen security and resilience, and support the successful execution of complex, strategic programs.

"This partnership will enable international clients of EDF's EPR export projects to benefit from a comprehensive, turnkey solution, providing them with the tools they need to operate their nuclear power plant from the moment it is handed over. This integrated approach ensures seamless digital continuity of data throughout the entire lifecycle of the plant, from design and construction through to operation" said Xavier Ursat, group senior executive vice president in charge of strategy, technologies, innovation and development, EDF.

"The global revival of nuclear energy calls for new approaches capable of combining industrial excellence, risk management, security and program acceleration. They will also depend on our ability to further integrate data, processes, and technologies in support of industrial performance. By bringing together EDF's unique operational expertise and Atos' capabilities in critical systems, industrial data, cybersecurity, we are laying the foundations for a next-generation platform designed to support the nuclear programs of the future" said Franck Chartier, executive vice president and head of Atos France.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 52,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

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