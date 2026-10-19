Desay SV Enables Li Auto's Global Expansion with Full-Stack Smart Cockpit Solutions

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay SV, a global automotive technology provider, supports Li Auto's expansion into global markets with smart cockpit solutions that combine hardware and software capabilities tailored to regional needs.

Desay SV supplies cockpit systems across Li Auto's global vehicle lineup, supporting vehicles introduced in markets including Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East. In this collaboration, Desay SV demonstrated its capabilities in developing localized solutions on a standardized global platform, supporting Li Auto in delivering tailored in-vehicle experiences across different markets.

Designed Around Family Comfort and Localized User Experience

Designed for family comfort and long-distance travel, Li 6 offers a spacious, technology-driven cockpit. In Europe, Li Auto has developed an independent global software platform supporting eight European languages and integrated localized mapping and navigation, Amap, Spotify, and Apple CarPlay, creating a more seamless and personalized in-vehicle experience for European users.

Desay SV Supports Localized Cockpit Solutions



For Li Auto's global models, Desay SV provides support across four areas: hardware, application integration, certification support, and testing. Its support includes cockpit solutions, such as cockpit domain controllers, as well as localized application integration and feature adaptation to meet market-specific requirements. Desay SV also supports Li Auto in obtaining the certifications required for different international markets, having supported the completion of 32 international qualification certifications across 35 countries and regions as part of the global model program.

To address diverse regional user preferences and regulatory requirements, the cockpit solutions incorporate market-specific features and functions. In Europe, the in-cabin sensing solution integrates Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) and Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning (DDAW) functions, helping meet relevant European regulatory requirements and Euro NCAP safety assessment criteria. For vehicles marketed in Europe and the Middle East, the cockpit solution also supports Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB), meeting local digital radio requirements.

For the in-vehicle entertainment experience, Desay SV supports the deep customization and HMI design of Spotify, tailored to Li Auto's high standards for in-vehicle interaction and specific vehicle models, creating a distinctive and visually engaging in-vehicle Spotify interface. Desay SV has also supported CarPlay connectivity and Widevine digital rights management certification, further expanding the localized in-vehicle entertainment ecosystem and enhancing user convenience.

To ensure the safety and user experience of its cockpit solutions for global models, Desay SV worked closely with Li Auto to develop tailored testing solutions based on local road conditions. The teams conducted real-world vehicle testing of applications, navigation, DAB digital audio broadcasting, and cockpit hardware, helping Li Auto deliver a cockpit experience tailored to local market needs.

In addition, Desay SV supports Li Auto in obtaining certification for the NG eCall solution with 4G/5G dual-mode connectivity to meet the requirements of the European and Middle Eastern markets. The solution was also among the first to complete all verification tests required under EN 17240:2024 on the Rohde & Schwarz eCall test, while meeting the consistency requirements of EN 18052:2024 for hybrid circuit-switched (CS) and packet-switched (PS) scenarios.

Expanding Localized Solutions Across Global Markets

Following its launch in Kazakhstan, France, Li Auto is expected to be introduced progressively in localized versions across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East, and other international markets. Desay SV will continue to leverage its global development and localization capabilities to support automakers in delivering intelligent vehicle solutions tailored to local market requirements, helping create more connected, intuitive and user-centric mobility experiences worldwide.

About Desay SV

Desay SV is a leading mobility technology company with operations spanning 26 locations worldwide.

The company focuses on integrating smart cabin, smart drive, and smart services. With 40 years of experience and expertise, Desay SV has established strong capabilities in R&D, design, quality management, and intelligent manufacturing, while earning the long-term trust of global customers, including Geely, Li Auto, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Driven by continuous innovation and a commitment to technology excellence, Desay SV ranked 54th in the Automotive News 2026 Top 100 Global Automotive Suppliers.

Learn more about Desay SV and its mobility technology solutions at www.desaysv.com.

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