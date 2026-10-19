Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) (the "Company"), the parent company of Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), reported third quarter 2026 results with highlights as follows:

Third quarter 2026 highlights:

Net earnings were $5.7 million or $1.08 per share and $1.05 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $3.7 million or $0.70 per share and $0.67 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.58% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Year-to-date highlights:

Net earnings were $15.4 million or $2.89 per share and $2.81 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $13.2 million or $2.49 per share and $2.41 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

Cash dividends were $0.80 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.76 per share for the prior year period.

Total loans were $1.30 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.20 billion at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets were $4.3 million or 0.25% of total assets at September 30, 2026, compared to $4.2 million or 0.25% of total assets at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits were $1.57 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.51 billion at December 31, 2025.

Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, were $1.44 billion or 91.90% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.35 billion or 89.44% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.

Net interest margin was 3.78% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 3.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Net earnings were $5.7 million or $1.08 per share and $1.05 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $3.7 million or $0.70 per share and $0.67 per diluted share for the same period one year ago. William D. Cable, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer, noted third quarter net earnings reflect an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the provision for credit losses and a decrease in non-interest expense which were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income, compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $16.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $15.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income is due to a $938,000 increase in interest income and a $634,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income is primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by a $653,000 decrease in interest income on balances due from banks and a $269,000 decrease in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans. The decrease in interest income on balances due from banks is due to a decrease in average balances outstanding and rate decreases implemented by the Federal Reserve from September 2025 through December 2025. The decrease in interest income on investment securities is due to a reduction in balances outstanding and decreases in yields on variable rate securities. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities resulting from rate decreases implemented by the Federal Reserve from September 2025 through December 2025 and a $12.2 million decrease in time deposits from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $16.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $14.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $250,000, compared to $530,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the provision for credit losses reflects decreases of $6.8 million in pooled commercial construction loan balances and $14.7 million in pooled non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loan balances during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. Additionally, the decrease in the provision for credit losses includes a $99,000 decrease in net charge-offs during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-interest income was $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $718,000 decrease in appraisal management fee income due to a decrease in appraisal volume, which was partially offset by a $193,000 increase in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to an increase in deferred compensation income associated with an increase in valuations for the assets in the deferred compensation plan.

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $16.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $791,000 decrease in professional fees primarily due to a decrease in legal fees, a $311,000 decrease in debit card expense and a $545,000 decrease in appraisal management fee expense due to a decrease in appraisal volume. These decreases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $164,000 increase in occupancy expense primarily due to an increase in furniture and equipment maintenance/service contract expenses and a $261,000 increase in miscellaneous non-interest expense primarily due to an increase in deferred compensation expense associated with an increase in valuations for the assets in the deferred compensation plan and increases in various other expenses.

Net earnings were $15.4 million or $2.89 per share and $2.81 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $13.2 million or $2.49 per share and $2.41 per diluted share for the same period one year ago. The increase in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses and a decrease in non-interest income, compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $47.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $43.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income is due to a $2.7 million increase in interest income and a $1.5 million decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income is primarily due to a $4.9 million increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in interest income on balances due from banks and a $942,000 decrease in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans. The decrease in interest income on balances due from banks is due to a decrease in average balances outstanding and rate decreases implemented by the Federal Reserve from September 2025 through December 2025. The decrease in interest income on investment securities is due to a reduction in balances outstanding and decreases in yields on variable rate securities. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities resulting from rate decreases implemented by the Federal Reserve from September 2025 through December 2025 and a $58.7 million decrease in time deposits from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $46.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $43.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1.1 million, compared to $585,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses reflects continued growth in total loans, which increased $98.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to an increase of $45.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-interest income was $20.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $21.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $2.1 million decrease in appraisal management fee income due to a decrease in appraisal volume, which was partially offset by a $181,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to an increase in secondary mortgage market activity and a $685,000 increase in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to an increase in deferred compensation income associated with an increase in valuations for the assets in the deferred compensation plan and an increase in income on Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investments.

Non-interest expense was $47.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $47.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $1.6 million decrease in appraisal management fee expense due to a decrease in appraisal volume and a $612,000 decrease in professional fees primarily due to a decrease in legal fees. These decreases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $422,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to increases in salary and restricted stock expenses, a $925,000 increase in occupancy expense primarily due to an increase in furniture and equipment maintenance/service contract expenses, a $120,000 increase in debit card expense and a $554,000 increase in miscellaneous non-interest expense primarily due to an increase in deferred compensation expense associated with an increase in valuations for the assets in the deferred compensation plan.

Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The effective tax rate was 22.25% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 22.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Income tax expense was $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The effective tax rate was 22.21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 22.77% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the North Carolina corporate income tax rate decreasing from 2.25% to 2.00% effective January 1, 2026 and the revaluation of the deferred tax asset due to further upcoming reductions in the North Carolina corporate income tax rate.

Total assets were $1.76 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.70 billion as of December 31, 2025. Available for sale securities were $341.6 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $377.4 million as of December 31, 2025. Total loans were $1.30 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.20 billion at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets were $4.3 million or 0.25% of total assets at September 30, 2026, compared to $4.2 million or 0.25% of total assets at December 31, 2025. Non-performing assets comprise $3.6 million in residential mortgage loans, $668,000 in commercial mortgage loans and $114,000 in other loans at September 30, 2026, compared to $3.6 million in residential mortgage loans and $533,000 in commercial mortgage loans at December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $10.7 million or 0.82% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared to $10.1 million or 0.84% of total loans at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $572,000 from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026 primarily due to a $98.6 million increase in total loans over the same period. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.7 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was due to a $21.3 million increase in unfunded loan commitments from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments is included in other liabilities on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. Management believes the current level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate; however, there is no guarantee that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.57 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.51 billion as of December 31, 2025. Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations of less than $250,000, were $1.44 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2025. Management believes it is useful to calculate and present core deposits because of the positive impact this low cost funding source provides to the Bank's overall cost of funds and profitability. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $126.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $160.4 million at December 31, 2025.

Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Shareholders' equity was $157.7 million, or 8.95% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $157.1 million, or 9.23% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. The decrease in the equity-to-assets ratio is primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on investment securities available for sale due to rate changes between December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026.

Peoples Bank operates 15 banking offices in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Iredell Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this earnings release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by the Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Contact:

William D. Cable, Sr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey N. Hooper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

828-464-5620

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 26,194 $ 27,721 $ 28,714 Interest-bearing deposits 30,956 30,384 88,302 Cash and cash equivalents 57,150 58,105 117,016 Investment securities available for sale 341,558 377,363 376,868 Other investments 2,551 2,595 2,621 Total securities 344,109 379,958 379,489 Mortgage loans held for sale 733 1,136 1,390 Loans 1,302,938 1,204,388 1,183,442 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (10,698 ) (10,126 ) (10,206 ) Net loans 1,292,240 1,194,262 1,173,236 Premises and equipment, net 13,955 14,162 14,417 Cash surrender value of life insurance 18,233 17,837 17,710 Right of use lease asset 2,976 3,477 3,663 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 32,794 33,211 31,415 Total assets $ 1,762,190 $ 1,702,148 $ 1,738,336 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 401,807 $ 394,563 $ 410,802 Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings 870,953 760,883 779,939 Time, $250,000 and over 126,943 160,389 160,704 Other time 168,112 193,390 201,445 Total deposits 1,567,815 1,509,225 1,552,890 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,464 15,464 Lease liability 3,122 3,615 3,796 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 18,133 16,726 16,719 Total liabilities 1,604,534 1,545,030 1,588,869 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,461,490 shares at 9/30/26, 5,459,441 shares at 12/31/25, 5,459,441 shares at 9/30/25 48,782 48,708 48,708 Common stock held by deferred compensation trust, at cost; 140,655 shares at 9/30/26, 150,288 shares at 12/31/25, 150,423 shares at 9/30/25 (1,101 ) (1,510 ) (1,523 ) Deferred compensation 1,101 1,510 1,523 Retained earnings 146,635 135,645 130,105 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,761 ) (27,235 ) (29,346 ) Total shareholders' equity 157,656 157,118 149,467 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,762,190 $ 1,702,148 $ 1,738,336

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 19,034 $ 17,174 $ 54,703 $ 49,838 Interest on due from banks 356 1,009 792 2,065 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 1,903 1,990 5,772 6,338 State and political subdivisions 694 694 2,081 2,082

Other 356 538 1,397 1,772 Total interest income 22,343 21,405 64,745 62,095 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits 3,276 2,868 9,221 8,249 Time deposits 2,155 3,174 7,107 9,459 Junior subordinated debentures 221 244 655 727 Total interest expense 5,652 6,286 16,983 18,435 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,691 15,119 47,762 43,660 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 250 530 1,103 585 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 16,441 14,589 46,659 43,075 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,481 1,404 4,265 4,188 Other service charges and fees 178 184 528 526 Gain/(loss) on sale of securities - - - (4 ) Mortgage banking income 114 149 398 217 Insurance and brokerage commissions 301 250 818 745 Appraisal management fee income 2,883 3,601 8,547 10,616 Miscellaneous 1,732 1,539 5,746 5,061 Total non-interest income 6,689 7,127 20,302 21,349 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 7,099 7,094 21,472 21,050 Occupancy 2,442 2,278 7,289 6,364 Professional fees 604 1,395 1,849 2,461 Advertising 317 266 807 764 Debit card expense 494 805 1,388 1,268 FDIC insurance 202 196 593 578 Appraisal management fee expense 2,313 2,858 6,846 8,433 Miscellaneous 2,293 2,032 6,973 6,419 Total non-interest expense 15,764 16,924 47,217 47,337 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,366 4,792 19,744 17,087 INCOME TAXES 1,639 1,100 4,385 3,890 NET EARNINGS $ 5,727 $ 3,692 $ 15,359 $ 13,197 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 1.08 $ 0.70 $ 2.89 $ 2.49 Diluted net earnings $ 1.05 $ 0.67 $ 2.81 $ 2.41 Cash dividends $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.76 Book value $ 29.63 $ 28.15 $ 29.63 $ 28.15

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and the year ended December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 395,089 $ 411,583 $ 404,472 $ 420,159 $ 418,469 Loans 1,284,318 1,170,760 1,253,303 1,156,515 1,165,212 Earning assets 1,721,230 1,676,108 1,690,030 1,642,637 1,653,293 Assets 1,764,858 1,718,077 1,735,746 1,683,667 1,695,711 Deposits 1,575,059 1,545,829 1,548,838 1,516,925 1,525,479 Shareholders' equity 159,714 142,490 163,038 140,882 148,795 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.85 % 3.58 % 3.78 % 3.55 % 3.57 % Return on average assets 1.29 % 0.85 % 1.18 % 1.05 % 1.17 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.23 % 10.28 % 12.60 % 12.52 % 13.33 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 9.05 % 8.29 % 9.39 % 8.37 % 8.77 %

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 10,698 $ 10,206 $ 10,126 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 1,668 1,176 1,403 Provision for credit losses (2) 1,103 585 938 Charge-offs (2) (491 ) (533 ) (852 ) Recoveries (2) 225 234 347 ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 4,347 $ 5,113 $ 4,176 90 days past due and still accruing - - - Other real estate owned - - - Total non-performing assets $ 4,347 $ 5,113 $ 4,176 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.25 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets 246.10 % 199.61 % 242.48 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.82 % 0.86 % 0.84 % LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of loans by risk grade Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.15 % 0.30 % 0.24 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 20.22 % 20.24 % 19.42 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 73.77 % 71.60 % 72.92 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 5.25 % 6.94 % 6.71 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 0.23 % 0.41 % 0.30 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.38 % 0.51 % 0.41 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

At September 30, 2026, including non-accrual loans, there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in either the Watch or Substandard risk grade. At September 30, 2025, including non-accrual loans, there was one relationship exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade, which totaled $1.4 million; there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade. At December 31, 2025, including non-accrual loans, there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in either the Watch or Substandard risk grade.

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using an effective tax rate of 22.58% and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

(2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and the year ended December 31, 2025.

SOURCE: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.

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