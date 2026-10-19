Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Neuentdeckung sorgt für Aufsehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AliDropship Wins MarCom Gold Award for Excellence in AI-Powered Advertising

Ecommerce platform recognized for integrating AI into its advertising strategy, delivering data-driven campaigns with measurable impact on customer engagement.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / AliDropship, a leading ecommerce platform, has been honored with a Gold Award in the 2026 MarCom Awards competition for Excellence in AI-Powered Advertising. The entry was submitted in the Strategic Communications category, under Marketing/Promotion Campaign, in the Digital Marketing subcategory.

The MarCom Awards is one of the largest creative competitions in the world, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The competition receives over 6,000 entries annually from corporate marketing departments, advertising agencies, and PR firms worldwide, judged by industry professionals on creativity, execution, and impact.

AliDropship's award-winning campaign demonstrated how AI can be integrated into advertising workflows to deliver highly targeted, data-driven marketing at scale. By combining AI-generated creative assets with automated audience segmentation and real-time performance optimization, the team achieved measurable improvements in campaign efficiency and customer engagement.

"This recognition validates what we've been building - an advertising approach where AI doesn't replace the marketing team but makes every campaign smarter and more responsive," said Yaroslav Nevsky, CEO and Co-founder of AliDropship. "We're proud that our work in AI-powered advertising has been recognized alongside some of the best campaigns in the industry."

The Gold Award is among the top tiers of recognition in the MarCom competition, given to entries that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement. It adds to a series of industry honors for AliDropship, including recognitions from the Hermes Creative Awards, AVA Digital Awards, W3 Awards, and DotCOMM Awards.

About AliDropship

AliDropship provides complete ecommerce infrastructure, combining 16 years of software development with hands-on business scaling expertise. Its solutions eliminate inventory risks, automate operations, and integrate AI-powered marketing tools - serving everyone from side hustlers to seven-figure store owners. Learn more at alidropship.com.

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com

SOURCE: AliDropship



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alidropship-wins-marcom-gold-award-for-excellence-in-ai-powered-1237564

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.