AliDropship Wins MarCom Gold Award for Excellence in AI-Powered Advertising

Ecommerce platform recognized for integrating AI into its advertising strategy, delivering data-driven campaigns with measurable impact on customer engagement.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / AliDropship, a leading ecommerce platform, has been honored with a Gold Award in the 2026 MarCom Awards competition for Excellence in AI-Powered Advertising. The entry was submitted in the Strategic Communications category, under Marketing/Promotion Campaign, in the Digital Marketing subcategory.

The MarCom Awards is one of the largest creative competitions in the world, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The competition receives over 6,000 entries annually from corporate marketing departments, advertising agencies, and PR firms worldwide, judged by industry professionals on creativity, execution, and impact.

AliDropship's award-winning campaign demonstrated how AI can be integrated into advertising workflows to deliver highly targeted, data-driven marketing at scale. By combining AI-generated creative assets with automated audience segmentation and real-time performance optimization, the team achieved measurable improvements in campaign efficiency and customer engagement.

"This recognition validates what we've been building - an advertising approach where AI doesn't replace the marketing team but makes every campaign smarter and more responsive," said Yaroslav Nevsky, CEO and Co-founder of AliDropship. "We're proud that our work in AI-powered advertising has been recognized alongside some of the best campaigns in the industry."

The Gold Award is among the top tiers of recognition in the MarCom competition, given to entries that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement. It adds to a series of industry honors for AliDropship, including recognitions from the Hermes Creative Awards, AVA Digital Awards, W3 Awards, and DotCOMM Awards.

About AliDropship

AliDropship provides complete ecommerce infrastructure, combining 16 years of software development with hands-on business scaling expertise. Its solutions eliminate inventory risks, automate operations, and integrate AI-powered marketing tools - serving everyone from side hustlers to seven-figure store owners. Learn more at alidropship.com.

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya

Marketing Director

polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com

SOURCE: AliDropship

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alidropship-wins-marcom-gold-award-for-excellence-in-ai-powered-1237564