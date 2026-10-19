Indian renewable energy independent power producer ACME Solar, through its subsidiary ACME Greentech Twenty Pvt Ltd, has signed a power procurement agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 300 MW/1,200 MWh of assured peak power supply from interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected renewable energy projects. The developer secured the capacity under SECI's firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) IX tranche, a tender that launched in June this year, at a tariff of INR 6 ($0.063)/kWh. The FDRE project will see ACME Solar supply 4 MWh/MW of contracted capacity ...

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