Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios" or the "Company"), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is proud to highlight the role of its operating company, Balboa Water Group ("Balboa"), in the newly unveiled HANSCRAFT SP-116, a luxury spa designed by Studio F. A. Porsche.

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HANSCRAFT SP-116, designed by Studio F. A. Porsche

Introduced at the interbad trade show in Stuttgart, Germany, the SP-116 brings together HANSCRAFT's expertise in spa manufacturing, Studio F. A. Porsche's signature design philosophy, and Balboa's advanced wellness technology. The result is a sophisticated spa experience that blends thoughtful design, engineering, and comfort.

Created to complement contemporary architecture and outdoor living spaces, the SP-116 features clean lines, refined materials, and seamlessly integrated technology. Its design moves beyond the traditional concept of a hot tub, positioning the spa as an extension of the living environment.

Balboa contributed key technologies that bring the spa to life, including its spa control systems, user interfaces, hydrotherapy jets, and Silk Skin technology. Together, these components are designed around relaxation, comfort, and effortless enjoyment.

"We are incredibly proud to contribute to a project that brings together this level of design, craftsmanship, and innovation," said Billy Aldridge, President, Electronics for Helios. "The SP-116 represents an exciting direction for the spa industry, where advanced technology and exceptional design come together to create something truly distinctive. Being part of this project reflects Balboa's commitment to helping our customers elevate the self-care ritual."

The HANSCRAFT SP-116 will also be showcased at the upcoming Piscine Global exhibition November 17-20 in Lyon, France, where both HANSCRAFT and Balboa Water Group will be exhibiting. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore the spa's design up close and learn more about the technologies contributing to its performance. Visit HANSCRAFT at booth 4K128 and Balboa at booth 6D26.

About HANSCRAFT

HANSCRAFT is a Czech-based manufacturer of premium spas, combining innovative engineering, thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship. With its own production facility in Prague, the company manages product development from initial concept through manufacturing. Dedicated to advancing the spa and wellness experience, HANSCRAFT creates products that bring together technology, comfort and contemporary design. Its collaboration with Studio F. A. Porsche on the SP-116 reflects the company's commitment to redefining luxury wellness and outdoor living. For more information, visit www.hanscraft.com.

About F. A. Porsche and Porsche Design

Ferdinand Alexander Porsche was born on 11 December 1935. He grew up in an environment characterised by technology and pioneering spirit. F. A. spent most of his youth at the Schüttgut estate in Zell am See. He developed a passion for design at an early age, studied for a short time at the renowned Ulm School of Design and began working as an intern in the modelling department at Porsche in 1957. In March 1961, this department was spun off from the body design division and placed under the control of 'Studio' F. A. Porsche. Under the young boss, the 901/911, the 804 Formula One racing car and the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS were created. After all family members had left the operational business of Porsche KG, which had been converted into a public limited company, he and his brother Hans-Peter founded their own company in Stuttgart in 1972 and called it Porsche Design.

Two years later, he moved the headquarters of the design studio to Zell am See within sight of the Schüttgut estate. In the decades that followed, he designed numerous classic accessories such as mechanical wristwatches, glasses, lighters and pipes, as well as writing instruments, which gained worldwide recognition under the Porsche Design brand. At the same time, he and his team designed a wide range of industrial products, household appliances and consumer goods for internationally renowned clients under the Design by F. A. Porsche label. F. A. died on 5 April 2012 in Salzburg.

The design studio in Zell am See, which now bears the name Studio F. A. Porsche in honour of its founder, remains at the heart of the Porsche Design brand to this day. In keeping with F. A. Porsche's vision, all designs continue to follow his own timeless and functional design philosophy, rather than short-lived trends.

About Balboa Water Group

Balboa Water Group is a leading and innovative manufacturer of electronic control systems, pumps, and components for the global spa and wellness industry. As an international provider of fully integrated solutions, Balboa Water Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to enhance the user experience and simplify spa system design. With a globally diverse team, Balboa serves customers worldwide through dedicated sales, engineering, and manufacturing operations. Balboa partners directly with OEMs and supports a broad network of authorized distributors and system integrators. For more information please visit: www.balboawater.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, providing premium products that ensure safety, reliability, and seamless connectivity to diverse end markets including agriculture, construction, data centers, energy, health and wellness, industrial, marine, material handling, and recreational vehicles. Helios sells its products to customers in over 80 countries around the world. Its strategy is to be a diversified, customer-centric global enterprise distinguished by innovation, operational speed, and a high-performance culture. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Product/Solutions contact:

Kati Zumwalt

Director, Marketing Electronics Segment

(918) 317-4100 kati.zumwalt@enovationcontrols.com

Investor and Media contacts:

Tania Almond

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

(941) 362-1333 tania.almond@HLIO.com

Craig Mychajluk

Alliance Advisors LLC

(716) 843-3832 HLIOIR@allianceadvisors.com