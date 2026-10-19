Debuting this week at HR Tech 2026 in Las Vegas and UNLEASH 2026 in Paris, Cornerstone Workforce Planning and Cornerstone Agent Ready turn workforce readiness into a business accelerator

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a global leader in workforce readiness solutions, today launched Cornerstone Workforce Planning and Cornerstone Agent Ready, two AI-native agentic solutions that give organizations the workforce intelligence to shape strategy in real time and incorporate a governance framework to deploy AI agents responsibly. Both are built to make workforce skills and capability the foundation of business transformation rather than a byproduct of it.

As business transformation shifts from a periodic event to a permanent condition, workforce skills and capability can no longer sit downstream of strategy. New Cornerstone research underscores the cost of misalignment, as only 28% of AI initiatives fully deliver expected ROI, and 80% of enterprise AI project failures trace back to organizational and workforce readiness factors rather than technology. Leaders consequently make high-stakes decisions with fragmented data, disconnected tools and no continuous picture of what their people can do.

"Every transformation initiative ultimately succeeds or fails on the readiness of its people and the effectiveness of its AI agents," said Guna Jayaraman, Chief AI Officer at Cornerstone. "We're excited to bring to market solutions that each address a distinct and urgent challenge organizations face as they scale AI and navigate continuous transformation. Cornerstone Workforce Planning translates workforce intelligence into the confidence to decide and act on consequential decisions like whether to develop existing talent, hire new talent or bring in AI to fill skill and capability gaps, giving HR and business leaders the ability to adapt as quickly as their organization demands. Cornerstone Agent Ready holds agents to the same standards of conduct as people in equivalent roles."

Cliff Stevenson, Principal Analyst, Sapient Insights Group, said: "One of the biggest challenges organizations face with AI is translating workforce insights into meaningful action. Our research shows that while 48% of organizations conduct workforce planning, many still face gaps in reporting functionality, customization, and access to the data needed to make informed decisions. Bringing workforce intelligence together with agentic AI, as Cornerstone is doing, creates an opportunity to move beyond identifying skills gaps and workforce needs toward helping organizations act on those insights. The key will be using AI to improve planning and execution while keeping human judgment, data governance and business priorities as the primary drivers of decisions."

Cornerstone Workforce Planning: Planning that Understands Your Workforce and Moves Dynamically with Your Business

As workforce decisions become high-stakes calls on growth, resilience and risk, and leaders navigate constant reinvention, most organizations still plan with static, centralized headcount models drawn from fragmented data that quickly becomes outdated. HR, finance and business leaders end up reconciling numbers instead of getting ahead of change.

Grounded in the Cornerstone People Graph and enriched by labor market intelligence, Cornerstone Workforce Planning connects evolving business demands to a shared, current view of people, skills, and work. Leaders can understand the workforce they have and what is needed, determine how to close gaps, and turn decisions into actions with clear owners. Functional leaders can plan within guardrails set by HR and finance, with AI generating options and decisions reserved for human judgment.

Cornerstone Workforce Planning expands Cornerstone's growing portfolio of AI-native, agentic solutions within Cornerstone Workforce AI. When developing existing talent is the answer, decisions flow directly into Readiness Agents for learning, talent development, and mobility, so the plan and the action live on the same platform and progress feeds back into the plan. The solution gives organizations the ability to shape workforce change rather than simply absorb it.

Cornerstone Agent Ready: Move Fast with AI Agents Without Lowering the Bar of Conduct

As organizations deploy AI agents to advise employees on workforce conduct and policy and to engage external customers and partners, a new risk has emerged. The agents handling these sensitive interactions are often not held to the same standards as the people in equivalent roles.

Cornerstone Agent Ready directly addresses this to allow organizations to move faster while building responsibly. The solution works with any HR or customer-facing agent on any platform, evaluating agent conduct judgment rather than accuracy alone. It generates a documented evidence record and delivers a remediation specification developers can act on immediately.

The new solutions reflect Cornerstone's broader commitment to building the agentic AI infrastructure organizations need to act quickly on workforce intelligence and govern AI responsibly. Both are available for demonstration this week at two of the industry's most important gatherings.

At HR Tech in Las Vegas, Cornerstone opens today at the HR Executive Strategy Summit, an invitation-only event for nearly 100 CHROs and senior HR leaders. CEO Himanshu Palsule will share how agentic AI and workforce intelligence are giving leaders a fundamentally new operating model, where workforce strategy shapes business decisions instead of reacting to them. On Wednesday, Chief AI Officer Guna Jayaraman leads a general conference session on how to build a practical roadmap for connecting workforce intelligence, skills development and AI-powered tools into a continuous system of organizational readiness. Visit Cornerstone at Booth #3922 for live demos of Cornerstone Workforce Planning and Cornerstone Agent Ready.

At UNLEASH in Paris, starting Tuesday, Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Belliveau and the Cornerstone team will own the main Skills Stage to lead the conversation on how workforce planning and responsible agentic execution have become the operating system for workforce transformation. Visit Booth #123 to see how Cornerstone turns workforce intelligence into measurable business outcomes.

Learn more about Cornerstone's new solutions by visiting cornerstoneondemand.com here: Cornerstone Workforce Planning and Cornerstone Agent Ready.

About Cornerstone

At Cornerstone, we believe in AI that works in the service of people,amplifying their judgment to drive high-performing, future-ready organizations forward. Cornerstone Workforce AI, the intelligence platform for workforce readiness, brings together workforce and labor market data into a proprietary Cornerstone People Graph, translating signals into intelligence, targeting learning where it matters, developing critical skills, and surfacing hidden talent. Delivered as an open, enterprise platform across whatever application your people work in every day, Cornerstone Workforce AI is built for scale, security, and trust, with certified AI guardrails. As an industry leader, Cornerstone is helping approximately 7,000 organizations, 135M users, across 180 countries build continuous workforce readiness.

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