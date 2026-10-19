Transcenta Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Ms. Jennie Ma as Chief Financial Officer

SUZHOU, China and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Therapeutics (HKEX: 06628) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Ms. Jennie Ma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. In this role, Ms. Ma will oversee the Company's financial management, capital markets activities, investor relations, and strengthening its corporate compliance framework.

Ms. Ma brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in financial management, having held senior finance positions, including senior roles at Hong Kong-listed companies, large multinational corporations, and financial institutions. Prior to joining Transcenta Therapeutics, Ms. Ma served as Chief Financial Officer of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limit ed, w here she was responsible for overseeing financial management and capital operation of the Company. Before joining Sino Biopharmaceutical, she served as the Deputy General Manager of CRRC Hong Kong Capital Management Co., Ltd., where she led the origination, execution, and post-investment management of the group's overseas investments. Earlier in her career, Ms. Ma served as a Director in HSBC's Global Banking division in China, focusing on equity/debt financing, and mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Ma holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School and dual degrees in Accounting and Finance from the New York University Stern School of Business. She is also a Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") and a Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") charterholder.

Dr. Xueming Qian, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Transcenta Therapeutics, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ms. Ma to Transcenta Therapeutics. She brings exceptional leadership, deep hands-on expertise in financial management, capital markets and corporate compliance, and broad international experience. Transcenta Therapeutics is at a critical stage of advancing innovative R&D, expanding its clinical programs, and accelerating its global development. We believe Ms. Ma's appointment will significantly strengthen the Company's capabilities in strategic planning, financial management, capital operations, and corporate governance. We look forward to her leadership as we support the Company's rapid growth and accelerate our journey toward becoming a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company."

Speaking about her appointment, Ms. Ma said, "Transcenta Therapeutics is committed to 'Innovate for Excellence' and to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to develop high-quality innovative biologics, with the goal of delivering differentiated and affordable medicines to patients worldwide. I strongly identify with the Company's vision. Transcenta Therapeutics has a world-class R&D team and a promising product pipeline, and I am honored to join the Company at this important stage of its development. I look forward to working closely with the team to further strengthen our financial management and capital markets capabilities, support the execution of the Company's strategy, and jointly advance Transcenta Therapeutics' high-quality and sustainable growth, with the ultimate goal of bringing more breakthrough therapies to patients around the world."

About Transcenta Therapeutics

Transcenta Therapeutics (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in biologics discovery, translational research, clinical and process development.

Headquartered in Suzhou, Transcenta Therapeutics has established a global presence with R&D centers and clinical development centers across China and internationally. Transcenta Therapeutics is developing a diversified pipeline of over ten therapeutic antibody candidates spanning oncology, bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com or follow our official LinkedIn page: Transcenta Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Transcenta Therapeutics, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Transcenta Therapeutics does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Transcenta Therapeutics with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Transcenta Therapeutics' control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Transcenta Therapeutics' competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

SOURCE Transcenta Therapeutics