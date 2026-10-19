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ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Arbor Day Foundation Podcast Features CEO of TreePeople in Latest Episode

"Unearthing Optimism" podcast explores hope, nature, and the future of the planet

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Arbor Day Foundation

Dr. Cassie Rauser, CEO of TreePeople, joins the Arbor Day Foundation in episode 10 of its podcast, "Unearthing Optimism." TreePeople is an environmental nonprofit based in Southern California working at the intersection of science, policy, and community.

In a conversation with CEO and host Dan Lambe, Dr. Cassie Rauser shares what it takes to foster environmental resilience across the diverse landscapes of Los Angeles and how trees can help.

"Cassie's scientific expertise and deep knowledge of Los Angeles made for a compelling conversation about how trees can help people and communities thrive," said Lambe. "In a time when it's easy to feel overcome by challenges, this podcast is a way for people to embrace hope. We're grateful for the many listeners who are joining us on this journey."

"Unearthing Optimism" is a new kind of climate conversation, featuring a series of influential and trusted voices shaping culture, science, and how we understand our changing world. It's available to stream or download on all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

The podcast is produced in part by the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest tree planting nonprofit. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant more than 500 million trees.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

###


Listen to the Arbor Day Foundation's podcast "Unearthing Optimism" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-podcast-features-ceo-of-treepeople-in-lates-1238321

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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