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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 15:18 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE American Options Begin Extended Trading Hours: NYSE Content Update

NYSE American Options Begin Extended Trading Hours: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 19th

Extended Trading Hours for NYSE American Options

  • Beginning today, market participants get additional access to options listed on NYSE American.
  • The initial group of eligible symbols includes SPY, IWM, GLD and options overlying large-cap technology names.
  • The new early trading session operates from 7:30 AM to 9:25 AM ET, and the new late trading session will run from 4:00 PM to 4:15 PM ET.

GoDaddy launches Ink Your Link Campaign

  • Campaign celebrates commitment it takes to build a business by helping owners turn their passion into a custom tattoo.
  • 5 winning small businesses will earn a spot on a Times Square billboard.
  • Starting today through November 15, entrepreneurs can visit InkYour.Link to access the Contest Submission portal page and enter.

Money20/20 USA is underway in Las Vegas

  • NYSE is the financial technology event's exchange and content partner.
  • The activation reinforces NYSE's role as the go-to platform for fintech leaders.
  • 'Taking Stock' is broadcasting live from the convention center Monday through Wednesday.

Opening Bell
Susan G. Komen rings the bell in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Closing Bell
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) celebrates its 33rd anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-american-options-begin-extended-trading-hours-nyse-content-update-302912638.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.