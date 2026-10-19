Itron, Inc.: Itron Study: Nordic Utilities Have Built Strong Data Foundations, With Automation the Key to Turning Intelligence into Action

Utilities in Sweden, Norway and Finland are using grid intelligence across operations as load growth, customer expectations and DER growth add pressure

87% of Nordic utilities say their most significant data and intelligence investments have enabled at least two additional use cases beyond their original purpose, including 47% that report four or more.

Load growth is the region's top grid stressor at 47%, followed by customer expectations and DER growth at 38% each.

Lack of automation is the leading barrier to using data for decision-making, cited by 60% of Nordic utilities.

Over the next three years, Nordic utilities are prioritising cloud analytics (24%), executive decision support (22%) and enterprise integration (21%).

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, today released the findings from its 2026 Resourcefulness Report: Data Analytics and the Intelligent Grid - How Do Utilities Turn Intelligence into Action? The research shows utilities in Sweden, Norway and Finland are already putting data and analytics to work broadly. The next opportunity is execution: automating workflows, connecting intelligence and extending decision support across the enterprise.

Utilities operating in the Nordic region face a broad mix of grid pressures. Load growth leads at 47%, followed by customer expectations and DER growth at 38% each, new construction at 36% and affordability at 34%. Pressure is coming both from rising demand and from a more dynamic grid and customer environment.

Operational intelligence is already well established in the region. 42% of Nordic utilities describe their use of AMI data as fully embedded and scalable, and another 44% say it supports decisions in specific workflows. Only 14% remain primarily in reporting and analysis or limited use. Near real-time grid edge data informs decisions on wildfire and vegetation risk (44%), EV load detection (35%), customer outage notification and storm preparedness (32% each), and asset health monitoring (30%).

The value of operationalised analytics is showing up across reliability, customer, asset and workforce workflows. Outage management and restoration leads at 35% (versus 33% globally), followed by customer service and proactive communication at 32%, and predictive maintenance and field crew safety at 31% each. One in five Nordic utilities (21%) say they have already achieved meaningful scale with intelligence across their enterprise.

The main hurdle is acting on insight consistently. Lack of automation is the leading obstacle to data-driven decisions at 60%, followed by technical integration at 49% and data quality at 43%. Organisational silos (41%) and governance (40%) are close behind, showing the challenge spans technology, data and operating models.

"Nordic utilities have built a strong foundation of data and intelligence, and they're already using it in outage management, storm preparedness and customer communication," said Benjamin Chasles, Itron's vice president of sales for EMEA. "The next step is automation: making sure insight flows into routine workflows to turn into action consistently. At Itron, we're helping utilities create virtual eyes on the grid, giving them greater visibility into changing conditions and turning intelligence into action at scale."

"Utility modernisation doesn't always require starting from scratch," continued Chasles. "With load growth, DERs and electrification all accelerating, Nordic utilities are choosing investments that support multiple use cases. That lets them build on what's already in place and keep creating value as their needs evolve."

Key findings for the Nordic region:

Reusable foundations are creating value across use cases: 62% of Nordic utilities deliberately select data and intelligence investments for their ability to support multiple current and future use cases, and another 32% consider multi-use potential. 87% say major investments have enabled at least two additional use cases, and all report at least one use case.

62% of Nordic utilities deliberately select data and intelligence investments for their ability to support multiple current and future use cases, and another 32% consider multi-use potential. 87% say major investments have enabled at least two additional use cases, and all report at least one use case. Resilience and growth top the desired outcomes: Storm preparedness and response is the most impactful outcome utilities want from operationalising intelligence (36%), followed by demand forecasting and load-growth preparedness (32%) and regulatory compliance and voltage optimisation at 31% each.

Storm preparedness and response is the most impactful outcome utilities want from operationalising intelligence (36%), followed by demand forecasting and load-growth preparedness (32%) and regulatory compliance and voltage optimisation at 31% each. Analytics use extends well beyond operations: Grid operations (51%) and customer operations (48%) use analytics most often, while field operations and finance/regulatory tie at 45%.

Grid operations (51%) and customer operations (48%) use analytics most often, while field operations and finance/regulatory tie at 45%. Five-year priorities span customers, grid risk and DERs: Consumer engagement (27%), wildfire management (26%), DER management systems (24%) and back-office analytics (23%) lead the technology investment agenda.

Consumer engagement (27%), wildfire management (26%), DER management systems (24%) and back-office analytics (23%) lead the technology investment agenda. No single next step dominates: Over the next three years, cloud analytics (24%) narrowly leads executive decision support (22%) and enterprise integration (21%) as the main focus for operationalising intelligence.



Report, methodology and boilerplate

The full 2026 Itron Resourcefulness Report explores how utilities are advancing intelligence across four stages of the utility workflow: intelligent infrastructure, data to decisions, daily operations and the operationalised grid. To download the full report and companion research, visit www.itron.com/resourcefulness-report.

Research Methodology

The 2026 Resourcefulness Report research was conducted in partnership with Blackstone Group. A total of 700 online surveys were completed in June 2026 among electric utility executives in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Respondents were mid-level managers or higher with input on decision-making in electricity utility operations. The Nordic sample included 100 respondents (34 in Sweden, 33 in Norway and 33 in Finland). The remaining sample included 400 respondents in the United States, 100 in Canada and 100 in Australia and New Zealand.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.



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