Subaru of America: Subaru, the ASPCA, and IHeartMedia Expand Partnership To Support Shelter Animals Through Additional $25,000 Donation and National Media Campaign

New Collaboration builds upon Subaru's 19-year partnership with the ASPCA and shines a spotlight on National Make A Dog's Day and October's Subaru Loves Pets campaign

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Subaru of America, through its Subaru Loves Pets initiative, together with iHeartImpact, a community impact division of iHeartMedia designed to help corporate brands partner with nonprofits through their advertising spends with iHeartMedia, today announced an expanded collaboration with the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to help improve the lives of shelter animals across the country. As part of the partnership, Subaru donated an additional $25,000 to support their ongoing commitment to helping shelter animals find loving homes.

This collaboration builds upon Subaru's 19-year partnership with the ASPCA, which began in 2008 through the Subaru Share the Love Event. Through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, Subaru and its retailers are committed to improving the lives of as many shelter animals as possible and are proud to be the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. With more than $75 million donated to national and local pet-focused organizations, they have supported the adoption, rescue, transport and health of more than 900,000 animals.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru and our national network of retailers are fortunate enough to partner with the ASPCA and to see the profound impact that a pet's unconditional love can have on peoples' lives. With this additional donation and recognition from iHeartMedia, the work we are doing together as part of Subaru Loves Pets will go even further to support the most vulnerable animals in need, and to help shelter animals find loving homes."

Subaru of America, through its Subaru Loves Pets initiative, together with iHeartImpact, a community impact division of iHeartMedia announced an expanded collaboration with the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to help improve the lives of shelter animals across the country.

Every October, Subaru retailers partner with local animal welfare organizations to help prepare shelter pets for adoption through ASPCA-administered grants and a series of pet-focused events held in communities across the country. As part of this year's campaign, Subaru will celebrate its eighth annual National Make A Dog's Day on October 22 - a day created by Subaru to encourage dog lovers nationwide to do something special for their dogs while inspiring more people to consider adopting, fostering or supporting an Underdog as a life-changing way to Make A Dog's Day. Subaru is especially passionate about supporting older and disabled dogs - affectionally called the "Underdogs" - who are often overlooked and spend more time waiting in shelters to find loving homes.

Meredith Galli, Director of Corporate Partnerships, ASPCA: "The ASPCA is proud to be the recipient of this generous donation from iHeartImpact, made possible through our longstanding partnership with Subaru of America. We are thankful to Subaru for selecting the ASPCA as the beneficiary of this gift, which will help strengthen our efforts to create better outcomes for vulnerable animals nationwide."

The need remains significant. According to the ASPCA, 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues in 2025, with many waiting day after day for the chance to find a loving home.

Together, Subaru, the ASPCA and iHeartImpact aim to inspire more people to support shelter animals while expanding awareness of Subaru's long-standing commitment to pet adoption and welfare. Through the partnership, iHeartMedia and iHeartImpact will help expand the reach of Subaru's October campaign with a national broadcast initiative designed to encourage audiences across the country to learn more about shelter pet adoption and fostering.

Jenna Craig, President, National Media Team, iHeartMedia: "National Make A Dog's Day is a powerful reminder of the impact each of us can have on the lives of shelter animals. As a media partner that reaches 9 out of 10 Americans every month, we're proud to collaborate with Subaru and the ASPCA to help bring this message to our audiences nationwide and inspire more people to adopt, foster, and support pets waiting for a second chance."

Learn more about how Subaru is supporting shelter animals across the country at Subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place.

For additional information, visit media.subaru.com.

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About the ASPCA

The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For 160 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

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Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

Subaru of America, through its Subaru Loves Pets initiative, together with iHeartImpact, a community impact division of iHeartMedia announced an expanded collaboration with the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to help improve the lives of shelter animals across the country.

Find more stories and multimedia from Subaru of America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/subaru-the-aspcar-and-iheartmedia-expand-partnership-to-support-shelter-animals-through-1238324