New Private Equity LLC: New Private Equity partners with ONE group solutions to build the data-driven fund governance platform for global asset managers

New Private Equity partners with ONE group solutions to build the data-driven fund governance platform for global asset managers

CSSF-approved investment backs a founder-led leader growing over 35% annually; ONE will double down in its core jurisdictions and expand aggressively in the United States

MIAMI and LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Private Equity ("NPE"), a technology-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a significant minority investment in ONE group solutions ("ONE" or the "Group"), a leading independent, Luxembourg-headquartered provider of third-party fund management company (ManCo/AIFM) and governance services to asset managers worldwide.

As part of the transaction, ONE's founders and management team will retain a substantial shareholding in the Group, and CEO Steve Bernat will continue to lead the business, ensuring continuity for clients and employees.

The transaction received approval from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019, ONE today serves more than 200 clients with close to 200 professionals across 8 offices, and continues to grow over 35% annually on the strength of its governance technology and a highly experienced team. NPE's investment supports the next phase of that growth.

NPE invests in best-in-class companies across vertical software and technology-enabled services. The firm is pioneering the NPE Control Tower, a proprietary, digital end-to-end private equity workflow that leverages data and technology to generate alpha. As case in point, NPE identified and validated ONE as a partner using its proprietary framework for investment identification and underwriting. Post investment, NPE accelerates its partners via a proprietary set of tools and applications built on top of Foundry, the industry-leading data infrastructure platform.

NPE starts value creation during due diligence rather than after closing. ONE and NPE have already launched several programs, beginning with a unified data and ontology layer across ONE's governance workflows and an augmentation of core systems, designed to accelerate product innovation and continue to build on the company's leading service quality. These initiatives are also enabled by Foundry, for which ONE has been selected into the Palantir for Builders program.

With NPE as a partner, ONE will step up investment in its technology and data capabilities, in AI and automation across fund governance workflows, and in the commercial team needed to serve larger and more complex mandates. The goal is a delivery and execution model that scales without diluting service quality, client satisfaction or the value clients receive.

Geographically, ONE will double down in its core jurisdictions of Luxembourg, Ireland, the UK and expand aggressively in the United States, where asset managers increasingly look for independent, technology-enabled governance partners. NPE's Miami base and US network will support that build-out.

Gero Wittemann, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at NPE, said: "NPE is highly selective about the companies we partner with, and ONE is among the best in its field. This is a great example of the type of company we want to partner with - fantastic on its own, with the desire to leverage NPE's support capabilities to realize full potential."

Francesco Barosi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at NPE, said: "Our model is simple: take a business that already serves its clients well and give it the data, tools and execution discipline to serve them even better. At ONE that means an NPE proprietary Foundry deployment as the firm's digital operating system: one data and ontology layer across every governance workflow, with applications and AI built on top rather than bolted on. Every VCP program we have launched is measured on the client side: quality of service, customer satisfaction, expansion and value delivered. That is what a highly effective execution model is for."

Steve Bernat, Co-Founder and CEO of ONE Group, added: "As a founder-led firm, while we were not actively looking for a new partner, we chose to partner with NPE because their technology driven investment philosophy aligns with our convictions: governance must evolve through data, digitalization, and high touch expertise."

Revel Wood, Co-Founder and Head of Strategic Relationships at ONE, added: "NPE has been working alongside our team from the start - combining their extensive process and AI augmentation experience to accelerate our plans to deliver a leading governance solutions technology platform. This investment allows us to invest in our people and platform, and to broaden what we offer our clients, delivering greater productivity and client outcomes."

NPE was advised by White & Case (Legal), PwC (Financial, Tax, Structuring, and Commercial), and AlixPartners (Technology). ONE was advised by PwC Luxembourg (Financial, Tax) and Vertumnus (Legal).

About NPE

New Private Equity is a Miami-based private equity firm specializing in data-driven, technology-enabled business services and B2B software companies. NPE partners with founder-led organizations to accelerate growth through operational excellence, advanced data systems, and scalable digital infrastructure.

https://www.newprivateequity.com/

About ONE group solutions

ONE group solutions delivers tailored ManCo/AIFM services, regulatory and compliance consulting, Asset & Wealth Manager support, and corporate services. Established in 2019, ONE's 200 professionals support more than 200 clients worldwide with offices in the Americas, UK, EEA and Asia.

https://www.one-gs.com/

For more information, contact:

info@newprivateequity.com

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