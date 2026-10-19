Independent Pharmacy Cooperative: IPC Expands Advocacy Efforts

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative strengthens its national government relations team with experienced policy leaders to advance PBM reform, fair reimbursement, rural healthcare access, and the future of independent community pharmacy.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is expanding its Government Relations Department to strengthen advocacy efforts on behalf of independent pharmacies nationwide. As part of this growth, IPC has promoted John Covello to Vice President of Government Relations and welcomes Dylan McGarry and Henry Marquard to the team.

The expansion comes as independent pharmacies face an increasingly complex legislative and regulatory environment, with critical issues such as pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform, reimbursement, rural healthcare access, and patient choice continuing to dominate policy discussions nationwide.

"Independent pharmacy advocacy has never been more important," said Marc Essensa, CEO IPC. "With growing legislative, regulatory and other public policy making activities across the country and continuing federal efforts to address challenges facing community pharmacy, IPC is investing in experienced leaders who can help ensure the voice of independent pharmacy is heard in every state capitol and in Washington, D.C."

In his new role as Vice President of Government Relations, John Covello, an industry veteran, with 4 decades of federal and state policy experience, including 20 years in the independent pharmacy field, will have an expanded role in guiding IPC's government affairs strategy, advocacy initiatives, and efforts to strengthen relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders nationwide.

Joining the team is Dylan McGarry, a government affairs executive with more than 20 years of experience in state and federal policy, healthcare advocacy, and legislative strategy. Most recently, he served as President of Franklin Strategies, advising healthcare and technology organizations on public policy and regulatory matters. McGarry previously served as Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff to Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor, where he helped advance major healthcare and public policy initiatives and contributed to the passage of more than 100 bills. He earned degrees in Politics, Philosophy and Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania.

IPC also welcomes Henry Marquard, a former congressional staffer and experienced healthcare government relations professional, with a strong track record in advocacy, coalition building, and public policy. Marquard most recently served as Executive Director of Quad Cities Interfaith and previously led government and community relations efforts for Genesis Health System. During his career, he helped advance legislation affecting Medicaid, healthcare workforce issues, behavioral health services, and medical liability reform while working closely with lawmakers across Iowa and Illinois. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy from St. Ambrose University.

"Independent pharmacy needs a stronger voice than ever before," said Marc Essensa IPC CEO. "By growing our Government Relations team, IPC is expanding its ability to advocate for policies that protect community pharmacies, preserve patient access to care, and strengthen the future of independent pharmacy."

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to helping independent pharmacies succeed through advocacy, purchasing programs, business solutions, and strategic partnerships that support long-term growth and sustainability.

Contact Information

Todd Eury

CEO

eury@rxpr.net

412-585-4001

RxPR.net

SOURCE: Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ipc-expands-advocacy-efforts-1237973