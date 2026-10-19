Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Neuentdeckung sorgt für Aufsehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 16:02 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative: IPC Expands Advocacy Efforts

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative strengthens its national government relations team with experienced policy leaders to advance PBM reform, fair reimbursement, rural healthcare access, and the future of independent community pharmacy.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is expanding its Government Relations Department to strengthen advocacy efforts on behalf of independent pharmacies nationwide. As part of this growth, IPC has promoted John Covello to Vice President of Government Relations and welcomes Dylan McGarry and Henry Marquard to the team.

The expansion comes as independent pharmacies face an increasingly complex legislative and regulatory environment, with critical issues such as pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform, reimbursement, rural healthcare access, and patient choice continuing to dominate policy discussions nationwide.

"Independent pharmacy advocacy has never been more important," said Marc Essensa, CEO IPC. "With growing legislative, regulatory and other public policy making activities across the country and continuing federal efforts to address challenges facing community pharmacy, IPC is investing in experienced leaders who can help ensure the voice of independent pharmacy is heard in every state capitol and in Washington, D.C."

In his new role as Vice President of Government Relations, John Covello, an industry veteran, with 4 decades of federal and state policy experience, including 20 years in the independent pharmacy field, will have an expanded role in guiding IPC's government affairs strategy, advocacy initiatives, and efforts to strengthen relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders nationwide.

Joining the team is Dylan McGarry, a government affairs executive with more than 20 years of experience in state and federal policy, healthcare advocacy, and legislative strategy. Most recently, he served as President of Franklin Strategies, advising healthcare and technology organizations on public policy and regulatory matters. McGarry previously served as Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff to Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor, where he helped advance major healthcare and public policy initiatives and contributed to the passage of more than 100 bills. He earned degrees in Politics, Philosophy and Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania.

IPC also welcomes Henry Marquard, a former congressional staffer and experienced healthcare government relations professional, with a strong track record in advocacy, coalition building, and public policy. Marquard most recently served as Executive Director of Quad Cities Interfaith and previously led government and community relations efforts for Genesis Health System. During his career, he helped advance legislation affecting Medicaid, healthcare workforce issues, behavioral health services, and medical liability reform while working closely with lawmakers across Iowa and Illinois. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy from St. Ambrose University.

"Independent pharmacy needs a stronger voice than ever before," said Marc Essensa IPC CEO. "By growing our Government Relations team, IPC is expanding its ability to advocate for policies that protect community pharmacies, preserve patient access to care, and strengthen the future of independent pharmacy."

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to helping independent pharmacies succeed through advocacy, purchasing programs, business solutions, and strategic partnerships that support long-term growth and sustainability.

Contact Information

Todd Eury
CEO
eury@rxpr.net
412-585-4001
RxPR.net

SOURCE: Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ipc-expands-advocacy-efforts-1237973

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.