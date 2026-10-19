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ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Charm Security Wins The Money Awards 2026 at Money20/20

Charm receives the Grand Prix Award, the Money20/20 highest accolade, for its Agentic AI Workforce for fraud, scams, and cybercrime prevention and resolution.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Charm Security, the company building the Agentic AI Workforce for fraud, scams, and cybercrime prevention and resolution, was named the winning startup at The Money Awards 2026, receiving the Grand Prix award, the Money20/20 highest accolade.

Charm's Agentic AI Workforce supports financial institutions in moving from detection to action, by deploying AI agents as expert teammates across fraud operations, contact centers, branches and digital channels, from the back office to the frontline.

Charm AI agents combine fraud and security expertise with behavioral science, enabling institutions to act on fraud signals, intervene effectively, and resolve cases better and faster, reducing losses and operational burden, while protecting customers and members.

"Winning the Grand Prix at Money20/20 is a powerful validation of the shift we believe financial institutions need to make: from detecting fraud to taking action that changes the outcome," said Roy Zur, Co-Founder and CEO of Charm Security. "Scams and modern fraud exploit people, not just systems. Stopping them requires understanding the threat, the human behavior behind it, and what intervention will actually work in the moment. That's why we're building an Agentic AI Workforce that combines fraud expertise with behavioral science, helping institutions protect their customers and members, and resolve fraud at a scale that wasn't possible before."

The Money20/20 award adds to Charm's growing industry recognition in 2026, including winning RSAC Innovation Sandbox Top-10 company, winning Best Technological Solution at the Global Anti-Scam Alliance's Scam Fighter Awards, and earning a Medal for Best Scam & Authorized Push Payment Fraud Prevention Innovation at the Datos Insights Impact Awards, among other accolades.

About Charm Security

Charm Security builds the Agentic Workforce for fraud, scams and cybercrime prevention and resolution. Charm's AI agents combine fraud and security expertise with behavioral science and a deep understanding of human vulnerabilities and exploit techniques to guide real-time prevention, intervention and resolution in high-risk moments. Acting as expert teammates to fraud and customer-facing teams, Charm helps institutions reduce losses and operational costs while improving decision quality, speed and overall effectiveness.

www.charmsecurity.com

Media Contact

Juliana Goldman
Charm Security
juliana.goldman@charmsecurity.com

SOURCE: Charm



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/charm-security-wins-the-money-awards-2026-at-money20%2f20-1238258

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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