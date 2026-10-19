Fira de Barcelona: Tomorrow.Mobility 2026 will gather over 240 international experts in its conferences

Tomorrow.Mobility 2026 will gather over 240 international experts in its conferences

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility thinker Lukas Neckermann, Spain's Secretary General for Innovation Teresa Riesgo and Axel Volkery, from the European Commission's DG MOVE, will be among the headline speakers at Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress (TMWC), to be held from 3-5 November at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue. Co-organised by Fira de Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, a body of the European Union, the congress will bring together more than 240 experts from cities, governments and companies to accelerate the shift to sustainable urban mobility.

Neckermann, who coined the term "The Mobility Revolution" with his first book, is co-founder of the Urban Places Lab and author of four books. Teresa Riesgo, Secretary General for Innovation at the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities and President of the CDTI, will join a roundtable on how mobility innovators can navigate an era of uncertainty. Axel Volkery, Head of the Innovation and Urban Mobility unit at DG MOVE, will discuss how public transport must evolve with changing user habits to remain attractive, accessible and relevant.

Other confirmed speakers include Daryl Barron, Lord Mayor of Dublin; Karen Vancluysen, Secretary General of POLIS; Lisandro Perotti, Undersecretary for Mobility Management and Control of Buenos Aires; Toks Omishakin, Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency; and Tanja Dik, CEO of the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Public transport, the backbone of the daily commute

A survey by EIT Urban Mobility among 1,503 adults in Barcelona, Munich and Bucharest places public transport at the heart of urban life: 56% of respondents use it to commute to work or study, ahead of car-based transport (52%), and those who do are twice as likely to include walking in their journey. Safety, reliability and comfort are what commuters value most.

The largest gaps between what commuters value and what they experience concern traffic density for car users and service reliability for public transport, and more than two in five respondents (41%) say they feel completely drained when they arrive home. The challenge for cities, and for the congress, is to share knowledge and explore innovative solutions for more liveable cities.

TMWC will be held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, Tomorrow.Blue Economy, the Barcelona Deep Tech Summit and the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, which together will gather more than 1,100 exhibitors and over 27,000 attendees.

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