Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Centennial College (Centennial) will collaborate with Michael Garron Hospital (MGH) on a transformational education and workforce initiative to build the next generation of healthcare talent.

The partnership will create new opportunities for academic and professional exchange between Centennial students and faculty and MGH's clinical staff, credentialed clinicians and learners across several priority areas. These include workforce development in a healthcare setting, clinical placements for Centennial students, and strengthening learning and curriculum development with an emphasis on simulation-based education and practice-based research collaborations.

"Michael Garron Hospital is well known for providing compassionate and excellent care in both the hospital and within the community for almost 100 years. We admire Centennial's devotion to academic excellence and setting up the next generation of learners for success," says Dr. Melanie Kohn, President and CEO at Michael Garron Hospital. "This opportunity is about advancing a shared commitment to education and providing high-quality care to the communities we serve."

"The best place to learn healthcare is where healthcare happens. Through our new five-year partnership with Michael Garron Hospital, we're working toward a college within a hospital network - students learning on the floor, clinicians supporting that learning, and research that starts with the real challenges of patient care," says Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College. "That's applied learning at its best and it's how we help build the health workforce our communities are counting on."

The partnership will prepare students for careers in fields where demand is growing. According to the Stokes Labour Market Study (2026), projections indicate strong and sustained demand for Health Occupations across Ontario, expected to generate approximately 133,942 job openings between 2026 and 2035 (Stokes Labour Market Study, 2026, p.31).

"Our community is growing, and so is the need for skilled healthcare professionals in every part of the hospital, from nursing and health disciplines to medical imaging," says Mikki Layton, Vice President, Professional Practice, Programs, Scholarship and Chief Nursing Executive, Michael Garron Hospital. "By combining simulation-based learning with hands-on clinical placements, we can help students build the skills and confidence they need to provide excellent care from day one."

Centennial offers a range of programs through its Faculty of Integrated Health and Community Care, from healthcare and public safety to child and family studies and community services.

"By opening their doors to our students, Michael Garron Hospital is enhancing Centennial's world-class healthcare education," says Véronique Henry, Dean, Faculty of Integrated Health and Community Care, Centennial College. "The opportunity for nursing students to participate in clinical placements in a hospital setting is just one of the possibilities we are exploring. Learning to care for the whole person involves the arts and humanities, as well as social and rehabilitative sciences."

Research collaboration will be supported through Centennial's Wearable, Interactive and Mobile Technology Access Centre in Health, also known as WIMTACH.

About Michael Garron Hospital

Nestled in the heart of East Toronto, Michael Garron Hospital (MGH) is a vibrant community teaching hospital serving more than 400,000 people in 22 distinct neighbourhoods. For more than 90 years, MGH has delivered high-quality, patient-centred healthcare services to families along the continuum of care, from welcoming a new life to facing end-of-life. MGH is a full-service hospital with strong community and research partners, including the University of Toronto. MGH is a proud member of East Toronto Health Partners, the Ontario Health Team serving East Toronto.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the College is renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships. Centennial annually welcomes thousands of full-time and part-time students from across the GTA, Canada, and the world. These students pursue their education in diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, healthcare, and transportation.









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