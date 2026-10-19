Next Move, Next Horizon | SHACMAN Group Worldwide Partnership Conference & GlobeFest Held in Xi'an

XI'AN, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 15, 2026, the SHACMAN Group Worldwide Partnership Conference & GlobeFest was held at the Xi'an International Convention & Exhibition Center under the theme "Next Move, Next Horizon." Ren Guo, Secretary of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shaanxi Province, and Liu Yi, Chairman of Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group, were among those in attendance. More than 1,800 dealers, key customers, industry-chain partners and media representatives from nearly 100 countries and regions gathered in Xi'an to explore new opportunities for development in global markets.

The Conference in Full Swing

In his keynote address, Liu Yi noted that SHACMAN's international vehicle sales grew significantly year on year in the first three quarters of 2026, while the international business accounted for a steadily increasing share of its overall business. As the global commercial vehicle industry undergoes a reshaping of its competitive landscape, SHACMAN outlined three strategic priorities: internationalization as a driver of growth, leadership in new energy, and deeper localization. The company also announced its 2030 targets for international markets.

Chairman's Address

To implement these priorities, Tian Chao, General Manager of Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Import & Export Co., Ltd., presented a report on international market operations. He outlined five business strategies covering products, markets, financing, services and distribution channels, emphasizing sustained market development alongside global partners to strengthen competitiveness.

The SHACMAN PowerCore brand was officially launched during the conference. Jointly developed by SHACMAN, Weichai Power, Cummins, FAST and HanDe Axle, the brand builds on the proven quality of the "Golden Powertrain" and evolves it into an integrated powertrain core spanning diesel, natural gas, battery-electric, hybrid and hydrogen technologies. It conveys a value commitment to customers worldwide: "Choosing SHACMAN means choosing world-class products and services." SHACMAN also unveiled its "transporte" full life-cycle solution for new energy transport, covering vehicles, energy provision and operational services. A range of new energy products, including hybrid and battery-electric models, were displayed, with several key performance indicators at industry-leading levels.





SHACMAN Power Core Brand Launched





Transporte Full Lifecycle Solutions Launched

GlobeFest featured six regional exhibition zones: Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas, Russia & Central Asia, Europe and Africa, each hosting a dedicated "Moment" event. At the Europe Moment, the European-market X6000 and X6000e were presented together, having obtained EU Whole Vehicle Type-Approval (WVTA), with TÜV Rheinland presenting the certification plaques on site. At the Africa Moment, a regional service alliance agreement was signed, and a milestone order for exports to Africa was delivered.





WVTA-Certified Model Unveiled





160,000th Vehicle Delivered in Africa

To date, SHACMAN products have been exported to more than 160 countries and regions, with cumulative exports exceeding 450,000 vehicles.

Through strategic planning, joint development of its business ecosystem, regional cooperation and service network expansion, SHACMAN is bringing its global partners together to deepen localized operations across its international markets.

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Media contact: Gao Mohan gaomohan@shacman.com www.shacman.com