GOVMINT Team Attends 120th Anniversary Event and Ceremony at San Francisco Mint's "Granite Lady"

EAGAN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / In commemoration of the 120th anniversary of the tragic San Francisco earthquake and subsequent fires that ravaged the city, a new and original numismatic program was first struck at the Old San Francisco branch of the United States Mint on September 29, 2026.

Known as the "Granite Lady," the Old San Francisco Mint survived the 1906 disaster due to her granite foundation and thick sandstone walls, as well as the courage and efforts of her staff. She was one of the few government buildings to survive the catastrophe and roughly $300 million in gold reserves were left intact, staving off financial consequences that would have rippled catastrophically through the American economy.

The new commemorative program is distributed exclusively by GOVMINT and is struck by Sunshine Minting.

The event brought together an exceptional group of leaders, experts, and team members from across the numismatic industry. In attendance were GOVMINT CEO Ted Smetana, GOVMINT Brand Ambassador and former two-time Director of the United States Mint David J. Ryder, five GOVMINT numismatic account executives, two program merchants, and Sunshine Minting's team of production experts.

"Our visit to the 'Granite Lady' was both celebratory and very poignant," says Smetana. "It is an inspiring story of survival and endurance that is important to commemorate, along with the memory of all that was lost in 1906."

Against this historic backdrop, some attendees participated in a ceremony marking the first day of production for the Morgan- and Indian Princess-inspired medals that make up the commemorative program. The strike marked the official beginning of production and the creation of a memorable connection between the traditions of America's numismatic past and the contemporary craftsmanship behind the new program.

The two-day events included a visit to the new San Francisco location of GOVMINT partner Stacks Bowers and a special tour of San Francisco's historic Old Mint, a landmark that once played an important role in American coinage but has not produced U.S. coins in nearly a century.

The event brought together U.S. Mint history, modern minting expertise, and the people responsible for bringing the program to collectors, making the occasion an important milestone in the program's development.

Availability

Collectors can secure these pieces by calling 1-800-510-6468 or visiting www.govmint.com/2026granitelady

GOVMINT is the leading trusted retailer of exceptional coins, currency, and collectible pieces for the coin collector community.

Contact Information

Brian Johnson

VP of Marketing

media@amsi-corp.com

SOURCE: GOVMINT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/govmint-team-attends-120th-anniversary-event-and-ceremony-at-san-franc-1235846