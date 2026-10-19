Its principal shareholder, ABL Luxembourg, intends to prioritize long-term investors in connection with any potential future disposals of significant blocks of shares

Regulatory News:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6), a company specializing in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software and services supporting clinical research, informs the market of the principles communicated by its principal shareholder, Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A., a Luxembourg-based diagnostics company ("ABL Luxembourg"), regarding the future management of its shareholding.

Following a recommendation by the Board of Directors of ABL Texcell Diagnostics, ABL Luxembourg has indicated that, should it consider any future disposal of significant blocks of shares in the Company, it intends to prioritize investors with a long-term investment horizon who would agree, where the terms of the proposed transaction allow, to a minimum twelve-month holding commitment, or lock-up.

This approach is intended to foster a stable and long-term shareholder base, consistent with the Company's development strategy. It reflects ABL Luxembourg's current intention and does not constitute a commitment to sell shares or the announcement of any specific transaction.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics notes that previous block disposals were carried out by ABL Luxembourg in its capacity as a shareholder and not by the Company. As these transactions involved existing shares, they did not result in the issuance of any new shares, any dilution for existing shareholders or any proceeds being received by ABL Texcell Diagnostics.

Furthermore, according to information provided by ABL Luxembourg, a final tranche of 10,000 ABL Texcell Diagnostics shares remains on loan to Alumni Capital. The return of these shares is expected by the end of October 2026. Subject to its effective completion, this return will mark the termination of the relevant share loan arrangement. No additional shares may be lent to Alumni Capital under this agreement.

These principles reflect both the recommendations of the Board of Directors of ABL Texcell Diagnostics and the position expressed by ABL Luxembourg, in accordance with the respective powers and responsibilities of the governing bodies of each company. In this context, Dr Chalom Sayada acts in his respective capacities as Chief Executive Officer of ABL Texcell Diagnostics and as co-founder and principal shareholder of ABL Luxembourg.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics remains fully focused on the execution of its growth strategy. This strategy is based on the development of its molecular diagnostics and sequencing activities, the expansion of its services supporting biopharmaceutical development, the strengthening of its international presence, the implementation of synergies arising from recently completed strategic transactions and the selective assessment of external growth opportunities.

Dr Chalom Sayada, Chief Executive Officer of ABL Texcell Diagnostics, stated: "The forthcoming completion of the share loan arrangement and the position expressed by ABL Luxembourg in favor of long-term investors contribute to creating a more stable shareholder environment for ABL Texcell Diagnostics. The Company can therefore remain fully focused on its operational priorities: developing its activities, accelerating its international expansion, leveraging the complementary nature of its expertise and pursuing sustainable growth for the benefit of all its shareholders".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the information, assessments and assumptions available as of its date. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in actual results or events differing from those expressed or implied herein.

The intentions expressed by ABL Luxembourg do not constitute an irrevocable commitment or the announcement of any specific transaction. ABL Texcell Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Main translation choices: "disposals of significant blocks of shares" clearly attributes any future transactions to ABL Luxembourg; "existing shares" and "no dilution" preserve the key investor message; and "current intention" avoids presenting the shareholder's position as an irrevocable undertaking.

About ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Texcell Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

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Contacts:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ



Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/