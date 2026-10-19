Alaska Airlines names Amaresh Siva Chief Information Technology Officer

Veteran technology executive will lead Alaska's enterprise technology, data, digital, cybersecurity and AI strategy, focused on operational reliability, modernization and long-term growth

Siva brings nearly three decades of technology leadership experience across CVS Health, Target Corporation and GE Capital, including large-scale cloud, digital, data and AI transformation

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines, Inc. today announced that Amaresh Siva has been named Chief Information Technology Officer. Siva will begin next month and will report directly to CEO Ben Minicucci. He will also serve on the company's Executive Committee.

In this newly created role, Siva will bring Alaska's technology and digital capabilities together under a single enterprise leader. He will set and execute the company's enterprise-wide technology, data and digital strategy, with responsibility for strengthening core platforms, advancing digital capabilities and building scalable data and artificial intelligence foundations to support operational excellence, resilience and long-term growth.

"Technology is central to nearly every part of our operation and every interaction with our guests and employees," Minicucci said. "Amaresh is a proven enterprise technology leader with the experience to strengthen performance today while building the modern, secure and resilient platforms we need for the future. His track record leading complex transformations, scaling data and AI capabilities and developing high-performing global teams makes him the right leader for this important role."

Siva brings 29 years of experience building and scaling digital, data, infrastructure and AI platforms across healthcare, retail and consumer finance. He joins Alaska from CVS Health, where he most recently served as Chief Digital and Technology Officer for Health Care Delivery. His responsibilities also included enterprise data and AI platforms and innovation labs.

At CVS Health, Siva led large-scale modernization and AI initiatives in a highly regulated, high-availability environment, including cloud migration, digital engineering and the deployment of AI tools with measurable business and customer outcomes. Earlier in his career, he held senior technology leadership roles at Target Corporation, where he helped rebuild Target.com and the Target app and modernize infrastructure and cloud platforms. He previously spent nearly a decade with GE Capital, building marketing technology used across 18 businesses in 17 countries.

"Alaska clearly cares about its guests and its people, and that's what drew me here," Siva said. "I'm excited to advance our technology capability to elevate the guest experience and make it easier for the people who serve our guests to do it even better. Alaska is taking on hard problems to make every trip remarkable and caring, and technology's job is to make that easy."

Siva holds an MBA from XLRI - Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, India - and a bachelor's degree in technology with honors from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines