Lode Gold Resources Inc: Lode Gold Completes First Six Holes Of Expanded 20-hole Drill Program At Fremont Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) (FSE: X27) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first six drill holes of its expanded 20-hole drilling campaign at the Fremont Gold Mine in Mariposa County, California. Lode Gold has expanded its drill program to 4,200 meters (13,780 feet) with an additional ten holes. Samples from the first two drill holes have already been submitted to the laboratory for analysis, and the Company is awaiting assay results.

The six completed drill holes represent half of the Company's planned 12-hole metallurgical drilling program at Fremont from the total 20-hole campaign. The holes are being drilled using PQ-diameter core to provide sufficient material for both assaying and subsequent metallurgical test work. For each hole, one-quarter of the recovered core is being submitted for gold assay, while a further quarter will be allocated to metallurgical testing following receipt and review of the assay results. The remaining half of the core will be retained in core boxes for future reference, with the possibility of an additional quarter of the core available for further testing or analysis if required.

Jon Hill, Chair of the Technical Committee of Lode Gold, commented: "The use of PQ-diameter core provides an important degree of flexibility in our drilling program. Where we intersect historical underground workings, including drifts and stopes, we can reduce the core diameter to HQ to keep drilling past the open spaces. At the same time, the larger PQ core diameter ensures that we recover sufficient material to support the gold assays and the metallurgical test work planned for Fremont. This approach allows us to address the practical challenges of drilling through a historically mined deposit while obtaining the material needed for the next stage of technical evaluation."

The six completed drill holes are designated PT-J_001 through PT-J_006, with planned target depths ranging from approximately 105 metres to 171 metres (344 to 562 feet). The holes were designed with an azimuth of 240° and a dip of -75°.

Drillhole Name Purpose Azimuth Dip Target Depth (m) Target Depth (ft) PT-J_001 Metallurgy & Geotechnics 240 75 105.0 344.5 PT-J_002 Metallurgy & Geotechnics 240 75 171.3 562 PT-J_003 Metallurgy & Geotechnics 240 75 152.4 500 PT-J_004 Metallurgy & Geotechnics 240 75 153.0 502 PT-J_005 Metallurgy & Geotechnics 240 75 153.4 503 PT-J_006 Metallurgy & Geotechnics 240 75 153.0 502

Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold, commented: "We are making steady progress with our inaugural 20-hole drill program at Fremont. These holes comprise of the first part of the metallurgical drilling which will help refine our geometallurgical model for future feasibility-level studies. We anticipate news flow and drilling from Q4 of 2026 through Q1 2027 for the in-situ hydrogeological holes and followed up by step-out exploration in untested zones. The drill is turning and this is a transformative period for Lode Gold."

Samples from the first two drill holes have already been dispatched to the laboratory, while sample preparation and submission for the remaining holes will continue as the campaign progresses. The Company will report analytical results once they have been received, reviewed and validated.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in United States and Canada.

Fremont Gold Mine Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 10,000 underground channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 Mt Indicated, and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28 Mt Inferred with a composite cut-off1. MRE (link) was updated in 2026; 89% of the ounces were left unmined if we compare historical production with our current Indicated Resource. Average true widths at 1 g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on> 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report): 376,000 oz at 0.94 g/t within 12.5 Mt measured and indicated and 47,000 oz at 0.71 g/t within 2.1 Mt Inferred.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice President of Exploration of Lode Gold, designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

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1 0.25 g/t for oxide, 0.45 g/t for open pit mineralization and 1.45 g/t for underground mineralization

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; and currency fluctuations.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, business disruptions, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

SOURCE Lode Gold Resources Inc