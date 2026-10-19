Real Tested Inc.: Grease Monkey Strain Guide Details Hybrid's Breeding, Effects and Lab Tests

Independent resource compiles breeding records, source descriptions and 576 historical flower tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Grease Monkey is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Exotic Genetix of Washington from GG4 (Gorilla Glue #4) × Cookies and Cream, according to the Grease Monkey strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc.

The guide brings together breeding information, historical laboratory observations and source descriptions to provide a clearer record of the strain and the different ways it has been classified.

Breeding History and Classification

Exotic Genetix identifies Grease Monkey as a balanced 50/50 hybrid, while other sources and seed sellers have described the strain as more indica-leaning.

AllBud, for example, has classified Grease Monkey as approximately 70% indica.

Rather than treating one classification as universally applicable to every plant sold under the Grease Monkey name, the guide presents those differences as part of the available source record.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Grease Monkey Name

The Grease Monkey lab test summary compiles 576 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Grease Monkey name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 22.84%

22.84% Middle 50% of results: 19.39%-27.08%

19.39%-27.08% CBD: none of the 367 tests reporting CBD exceeded 1%

These results are historical, name-matched observations. They do not establish that every sample shared identical genetics and should not be interpreted as measurements of a current product or predictions of an individual consumer's experience.

Terpene Records

Among historical tests that reported terpene information, the leading median values were:

ß-caryophyllene: 0.57%

0.57% Limonene: 0.31%

0.31% a-humulene: 0.17%

The figures summarize historical laboratory records reported under the Grease Monkey name and may not represent every current product or seed line.

Flavor and Effect Descriptions

Leafly users commonly associate Grease Monkey with relaxed, sleepy and hungry effects.

Leafly also describes the strain's flavor profile as skunky, earthy and pungent, while AllBud includes diesel, nutty, skunky, sweet and vanilla among its reported flavor descriptions.

Flavor and effect descriptions reflect source and user reports and should not be interpreted as guarantees of an individual consumer's experience.

Flowering-Time References

Seed versions of Grease Monkey are commonly reported with a flowering period of approximately 56 to 64 days, or about 8 to 9 weeks.

By bringing together breeding records, historical laboratory observations and differing source descriptions, the guide is intended to show what is documented under the Grease Monkey name and where classifications or individual products may vary.

The full Grease Monkey strain guide is available at:

https://greasemonkeystrain.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://greasemonkeystrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent network of 50 strain guides, each with a collectible strain stamp. The site shows its sources and states that its strain coverage is not paid.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@greasemonkeystrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: greasemonkeystrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grease-monkey-strain-guide-details-hybrids-breeding-effects-and-1238428