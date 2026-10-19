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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 18:58 Uhr
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STAR Systems International Ltd.: STAR Systems Expands Product Lineup with Four OmniAir Certified Transponders

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Systems International, a global leader in tolling and vehicle identification technology, is proud to announce that four new innovative transponders have successfully achieved OmniAir Certification. The newly certified products include the Xenius windshield sticker transponder, Terra license plate transponder, Genesis hardcase transponder, and Falcon dual-frequency transponder. With these additions to its OmniAir Certified portfolio, STAR Systems offers tolling agencies a broader range of high-performance, interoperable transponder solutions in a variety of form factors designed to meet diverse operational needs and vehicle requirements.

Four New OmniAir Certified Transponders from STAR Systems

Each newly certified transponder offers unique capabilities designed to address a variety of vehicle identification applications. The Xenius transponder provides a compact, high-performance windshield sticker solution for efficient vehicle identification, while the Terra transponder provides a versatile alternative in a license plate-mounted form factor. The Genesis transponder features a durable hardcase design that gives motorists greater flexibility and control over occupancy declaration for express lanes. The Falcon transponder combines ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology in a single transponder, expanding opportunities for customer interaction and connected applications beyond traditional tolling.

"Congratulations to STAR Systems International on expanding its portfolio of OmniAir Certified transponders," said Jason Conley, Executive Director of OmniAir Consortium. "OmniAir Certification provides tolling agencies with confidence that products meet established industry standards for performance and interoperability. STAR Systems' continued commitment to certification helps advance the adoption of reliable, standards-based electronic toll collection technologies." These four certifications further strengthen STAR Systems' comprehensive transponder portfolio, offering tolling agencies greater flexibility in selecting solutions tailored to their operational requirements.

"Achieving OmniAir Certification for these four products reflects our continued investment in adopting next-generation chip technologies that bring new capabilities to our customers," said Robert Karr, CEO of STAR Systems. "It also supports our long-term product lifecycle management strategy, helping ensure a stable and reliable supply while continuing to deliver the interoperability and performance our customers expect."

For more information about STAR Systems' OmniAir Certified transponders, readers, and antennas, please contact STAR Systems at salesinquiry@star-int.net.

About STAR Systems International
Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, onboard units, readers, roadside units and professional consulting services for Intelligent Transportation Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Urban Congestion, Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lanes, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact

Zhihan Chen
+(1) 469-838-2649
zhihan.chen@star-int.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02227f80-a20b-418d-9ef8-7ca5884f271b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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