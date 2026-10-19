Regulatory News:

Paul Logerot joins Carmila (Paris:CARM) as General Secretary.

A graduate of Audencia Business School, Paul Logerot started his career with the Lagardère and BearingPoint groups before joining Klépierre, where he served as Head of Investor Relations and subsequently Head of Investments. In these roles, he acquired in-depth expertise in the real estate sector and financial markets. In addition to his responsibilities as General Secretary, Paul Logerot will oversee Carmila's financial communication.

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila is the third-largest listed real estate company specialising in shopping centres in Europe. The Group manages a portfolio of shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy valued at €6.7 billion as at 31 December 2025.

With more than 600 million visits a year, Carmila leverages its real estate, retail and digital expertise to transform its assets and create sustainable value for its shareholders and partners.

Carmila is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (CARM), has SIIC tax status and is a constituent of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

This press release is available in the "News" section of Carmila's website: https://www.carmila.com/en/news

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019076235/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Pierre Yves Thirion Chief Financial Officer

pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com

+33 6 47 21 60 49

PRESS CONTACT

Elodie Arcayna CSR Commununications Director

Elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10