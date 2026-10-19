The project will bring organics processing and wastewater treatment together to recover more resources from existing infrastructure

Fairfield, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - CCI BioEnergy and Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District (FSSD) have signed a term sheet to advance the development of a new organics receiving and processing facility at FSSD's wastewater treatment plant in Fairfield, California.

The facility is intended to prepare additional organic waste streams for co-digestion using FSSD's existing anaerobic digesters. By connecting organics processing with wastewater infrastructure already in place, the project aims to increase resource recovery, produce more biogas, and make greater use of FSSD's treatment assets.





William Selten, President of CCI BioEnergy, and Jordan Damerel, General Manager of Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District, shake hands at WEFTEC in New Orleans after signing a term sheet to advance an organics receiving and processing facility at FSSD's wastewater treatment plant.

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"This is an opportunity to bring the solid waste and wastewater sectors together in a practical way," said William Selten, President of CCI BioEnergy. "With the right organics processing technology, wastewater agencies can make better use of their existing digesters, recover more energy, and help their communities keep organic material out of landfills."

For many wastewater agencies, the quality of incoming organics is a key consideration in co-digestion. CCI's receiving and processing station is designed to remove physical contaminants, including grit, glass, and plastics, before pre-treated material reaches FSSD's digesters. This approach will help protect critical equipment while creating a more dependable pathway for additional organics.

"We are excited to be working with CCI BioEnergy on the next phase of this project," said Jordan Damerel, General Manager of FSSD. "This project could help use organic wastes beneficially, generating sustainable on-site electricity without a huge burden on our wastewater treatment plant operations. It has the potential to be a big win for the residents and businesses of Fairfield and Suisun City."

The project aligns with California's broader effort to reduce the disposal of organic waste under SB 1383. As communities collect more organics, they need dependable ways to process them. Co-digestion offers an opportunity to connect that need with available wastewater treatment capacity, turning diverted material into renewable energy.

For CCI, the agreement is a major milestone in its growing work with wastewater agencies. The FSSD project will help show how organics processing can unlock more value from existing digesters while supporting landfill diversion, renewable energy production, and the reliable operation of essential wastewater infrastructure.

About CCI BioEnergy

CCI BioEnergy provides solutions for municipal wastewater treatment plants, anaerobic digestion facilities, and private-sector organizations, with a focus on feedstock optimization, contamination management, anaerobic digestion, plant performance, and end-product quality. The company works with clients and strategic partners to deliver projects across North America. For more information, visit www.ccibioenergy.com.

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