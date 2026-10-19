Credence Research Inc.: 3D TSV and 2.5D Market to Reach USD 21.50 Billion by 2035 as High-Bandwidth Memory Stacks Advance

3D TSV and 2.5D Market to Reach USD 21.50 Billion by 2035 as High-Bandwidth Memory Stacks Advance

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3d tsv and 2.5d market was valued at USD 9.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.50 billion by 2035, according to Credence Research. The report states a 8.50% compound annual growth rate for 2026-2035. North America held the largest regional share at 35.0% in 2025, while Middle East and Africa is the fastest-growing region at a modeled 9.96% annual rate. Market sizes, segment shares and regional allocations are Credence Research estimates.

Key Takeaways

Credence Research estimates market value at USD 9.46 billion in 2025 and USD 21.50 billion by 2035, with a reported 8.50% CAGR for 2026-2035.

North America held 35.0% of modeled 2025 value. Middle East and Africa has the fastest forecast regional growth at 9.96%.

HBM and other memory accounted for 46.0% of 2025 application revenue.

2.5D integration led technology categories with 38.0% of 2025 value.

Data centers and high-performance computing held 55.0% of end-use spending.

Die-to-wafer integration accounted for 48.0% of value, reflecting established stacking processes.

Scope & Segmentation - 3D TSV and 2.5D Market

The market measures through-silicon-via stacking and silicon-interposer packaging work used in HBM, logic, image sensors, MEMS and RF devices. It covers relevant 2.5D integration, 3D TSV stacks and die bonding services. It excludes the value of semiconductor dies, fabrication equipment, bridge-only packages without TSVs and fan-out packages without vias.

By technology: 2.5D integration; 3D TSV stacking; Chip-on-wafer and chip-on-wafer-on-substrate; Heterogeneous integration.

By application: HBM and memory; Processors and AI accelerators; CMOS image sensors; MEMS; RF devices.

By end use: Data centers and HPC; Consumer electronics; Automotive; Telecommunications; Industrial.

By integration: Die-to-wafer; Wafer-to-wafer; Die-to-die and chiplet.

By material: Silicon; Metal interconnects; Dielectrics; Organic and glass interposers.

By provider: Integrated device manufacturers; Foundries; Outsourced assembly and test providers.

Read the full report and request a sample: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/3d-tsv-and-2-5d-market

Why This Report Matters

Chip designers and cloud infrastructure buyers can assess packaging constraints alongside memory supply when planning AI accelerator procurement.

Foundries, memory manufacturers and outsourced assembly firms can distinguish TSV and silicon-interposer services from broader advanced packaging categories.

Investors can evaluate the impact of HBM stack height, yield and packaging capacity without double-counting the value of the underlying semiconductor dies.

Market Overview

Through-silicon vias are vertical conductive paths etched through thinned silicon dies. They enable memory layers to be stacked into high-bandwidth memory packages and help connect complex systems through silicon interposers. These structures support AI accelerators that require wide memory interfaces and high data throughput.

The market is narrower than all advanced packaging. Its value is tied to via formation, interposers and stacking services, not the full price of a GPU or memory device. HBM4 and larger AI packages raise technical demands for wafer thinning, bonding, defect inspection and thermal management.

Market Insights

HBM and other memory accounted for 46.0% of 2025 application revenue.

2.5D integration led technology categories with 38.0% of 2025 value.

Data centers and high-performance computing held 55.0% of end-use spending.

Die-to-wafer integration accounted for 48.0% of value, reflecting established stacking processes.

North America led demand at 35.0% in 2025, while Asia Pacific held 33.0% and hosts much of the production capacity.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Historical reference 2018-2025 (source report) Base year 2025 Market size, 2025 USD 9.46 billion Market size, 2026 (source estimate) USD 10.32 billion Market size, 2035 USD 21.50 billion Reported CAGR and measurement interval 8.50% (2026-2035) Largest regional share North America (35.0%, 2025) Fastest-growing region Middle East and Africa (9.96%) Segments covered Technology, Application, End use, Integration, Material, Provider Geographic coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

The segmentation below follows the current report taxonomy and separates products, applications and buyers to avoid overlapping revenue definitions.

By technology: 2.5D integration; 3D TSV stacking; Chip-on-wafer and chip-on-wafer-on-substrate; Heterogeneous integration.

By application: HBM and memory; Processors and AI accelerators; CMOS image sensors; MEMS; RF devices.

By end use: Data centers and HPC; Consumer electronics; Automotive; Telecommunications; Industrial.

By integration: Die-to-wafer; Wafer-to-wafer; Die-to-die and chiplet.

By material: Silicon; Metal interconnects; Dielectrics; Organic and glass interposers.

By provider: Integrated device manufacturers; Foundries; Outsourced assembly and test providers.

Market Drivers

AI accelerators use multiple HBM stacks beside processor dies, creating demand for more vias and larger interposers per package. Memory bandwidth has become a central constraint in AI system design.

Chiplet architectures let designers combine dies made on different processes. Dense interconnects and stacking improve performance but increase the need for precise alignment, bonding and testing.

Packaging investment in the United States and Asia is expanding capacity, although new plants require long qualification periods and can face construction delays. Long-term commitments from large customers influence utilization.

Regional Analysis

The following regional shares represent Credence Research estimates of 2025 market value. They are not independently audited supplier sales totals.

North America | 35.0% share in 2025

U.S. AI accelerator designers and cloud buyers account for a large share of demand, even when assembly occurs in Asia. Domestic packaging investment is expanding.

Asia Pacific | 33.0% share in 2025

Taiwan, South Korea and Japan host major HBM producers, foundries and outsourced packaging capacity. The region remains central to production and yield learning.

Europe | 22.0% share in 2025

Automotive, industrial and research buyers consume advanced packaged devices, with limited regional volume stacking capacity.

Middle East and Africa | 6.0% share in 2025

AI data center investment supports the fastest modeled demand growth from a relatively small base, primarily through imported accelerators.

Latin America | 4.0% share in 2025

Imported servers, electronics and industrial systems drive consumption rather than a large local TSV manufacturing base.

Market Challenges

TSV fabrication requires etching, insulation, metal filling, wafer thinning and bonding. Each step creates yield risk, and one failed die can reduce the value of a complex multi-die package.

Heat removal and mechanical stress become harder with taller stacks. Alternative bridge and organic-interposer approaches can also displace TSV-intensive designs in products where full silicon interposers are too expensive.

Future Outlook

HBM stack height and package complexity should keep TSV demand tied closely to AI computing. Memory makers and OSATs that improve yields and secure customer commitments are positioned to capture value.

The principal risks are concentration among a small group of AI buyers, plant timing and the cost of new bonding and thermal processes. Mature image-sensor and MEMS applications provide a more stable but slower-growing base.

Competitive Landscape

SK hynix, Samsung Electronics and Micron are leading HBM stacking manufacturers. TSMC provides silicon-interposer integration, while ASE Technology Holding and Amkor Technology perform advanced assembly and test. Intel and JCET participate in adjacent packaging approaches, but the current report does not establish their specific TSV revenue; they are therefore not treated as direct TSV market-share leaders. Commercial competition centers on stacking yield, capacity, thermal performance and customer qualification rather than published stand-alone TSV revenue.

Key Players

SK hynix

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

ASE Technology Holding

Amkor Technology

Recent Developments

June 16, 2026: TSMC and Amkor announced a 10-year agreement for advanced packaging and testing services in Arizona. The arrangement establishes a framework for U.S. capacity and does not disclose financial terms.

Feb. 12, 2026: Samsung Electronics announced that it had begun mass production and commercial shipments of HBM4, reflecting the technical importance of multilayer memory stacks.

Report Coverage

The study analyzes market size, the base-year product and application mix, regional demand, technology adoption, competitive positioning, constraints and dated industry developments. It also examines commercialization, customer economics and the factors that could change the pace of adoption through 2035.

Forecasts and regional shares are proprietary Credence Research model estimates. Company announcements and regulatory materials are used for industry context; they do not independently validate the modeled global revenue totals. The report's market definition and exclusions should be considered when comparing it with broader adjacent industries.

Read the full report and request a sample: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/3d-tsv-and-2-5d-market

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About Us

Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. It provides quantitative market research, competitive intelligence and strategic advisory services to organizations assessing new products, investment decisions and regional opportunities. The firm combines primary and secondary research with industry interviews and structured market models.

Its research spans industrial technology, semiconductors, energy, health care, consumer markets and other sectors. Credence Research evaluates market size, segmentation, growth drivers, supply-chain risks, regional policy and competitive positioning to help clients make evidence-led decisions.

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