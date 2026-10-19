Retired football coach Kevin Sumlin and his wife Julie Sumlin honor an undergraduate student athlete who exemplifies resilience, teamwork, and academic excellence

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is proud to announce Noah B., an undergraduate student at Florida Atlantic University, as the winner of its 2026 scholarship award. The announcement marks a milestone moment for the program, which supports young athletes pursuing higher education while upholding the values that define successful careers on and off the field.

Noah B. was selected from a competitive pool of undergraduate applicants across the country for his demonstrated commitment to academic achievement, athletic dedication, and leadership within his community. As a one-time award, the 2026 scholarship recognizes a single outstanding recipient whose story reflects the mission at the heart of the program.

The scholarship was founded by Kevin Sumlin, a veteran American football coach whose career spans more than three decades across some of the nation's most competitive college programs, including head coaching roles at Houston, Texas A&M, and Arizona. Now retired from coaching, Sumlin continues his legacy of mentorship through this initiative, which is open to undergraduate students nationwide and is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state.

In a private ceremony celebrating this year's winner, Kevin Sumlin and his wife, Julie Sumlin, presented the award to Noah B., offering words of encouragement as he continues his academic and athletic journey at Florida Atlantic University.

"Noah represents everything this scholarship stands for," said Kevin Sumlin. "He has shown resilience in the face of challenges, a team-first mindset, and a genuine dedication to his studies. Julie and I are proud to recognize him and to support the next generation of student athletes who are building futures that reach far beyond the game."

Eligibility and Purpose

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students who participate in athletics at their institution and who demonstrate academic excellence, financial need, and a commitment to the values of resilience and teamwork. The program exists to ease the financial burden of higher education for student athletes who balance demanding schedules in both the classroom and in competition.

The scholarship is national in scope, welcoming applications from eligible undergraduate students regardless of where they live or study in the United States. Full eligibility details and application information are available at https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com/.

A Lasting Impact

Beyond the financial support, the scholarship connects recipients with the mentorship and encouragement of a coach who has spent more than 30 years developing young men and women into leaders. Winners join a program built on the belief that the lessons learned through sport-discipline, accountability, and perseverance-prepare students for lifelong success.

"I believe in these young people," Sumlin added. "The impact of an award like this goes beyond one semester of tuition. It tells a student athlete that someone believes in the work they are putting in every single day."

Applications for future award cycles will be announced on the scholarship website.

About the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is a scholarship program founded by retired college football coach Kevin Sumlin to support undergraduate student athletes across the United States. Based in Houston, Texas, the program provides financial assistance to students who demonstrate academic excellence, athletic commitment, and strong character. Its core mission is to help young athletes achieve their educational goals while honoring the values of resilience, teamwork, and leadership. More information is available at https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com/.

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