ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, introduces ProActive Intelligence Shelf Protect (SP) Series, giving food producers a new way to help preserve product quality and reduce costly spoilage. Designed for select meat, seafood, and dairy applications, the technology is FDA- and USDA-compliant for intended uses in fresh beef, fresh pork, cooked sausage, deli meat, fresh salmon, and fresh cheese.

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Clearshield-SP Shrink Bag

This direct food-contact biotechnology packaging helps reduce microbial growth associated with food spoilage in intended applications, supporting longer shelf life throughout storage and distribution. Shelf Protect's patented biotechnology is built directly into food-contact packaging film.

"For meat processors, every product lost represents an investment in production, packaging, and distribution that goes unrealized," said Sam Kessler, ProAmpac's senior innovation engineer. "Shelf Protect gives customers a new tool to help preserve that value, bringing active packaging technology to the shrink bags and films they rely on."

Designed to help customers reduce losses from markdowns, shrink, and disposal, Shelf Protect maintains package clarity without altering the film's physical and seal properties and requires no on-package labeling for approved applications other than a "use by" or "use or freeze by" date. Studies conducted by food manufacturers and third-party laboratories have demonstrated extended shelf-life for fresh beef, fresh pork, and cooked sausage in tested applications, alongside improvements in quality indicators related to microbial spoilage and odor development during storage. Shelf-life gains vary by product, processing conditions, initial microbial count at packaging, storage practices, and other operational factors, which require case-by-case food trials.

ProAmpac has partnered with Copperprotek to develop its Shelf Protect Technology. "Our collaboration with ProAmpac's material science team brings Copperprotek's patented biotechnology into packaging formats that help food producers maintain product quality and extend shelf life," said Javier Lavin, founder of Copperprotek.

ProAmpac is incorporating Shelf Protect into three packaging offerings: TruTite-SP-1000 boneless shrink bags and tubestock, ClearShield-SP-1000 bone-in shrink bags and tubestock, and Envio-SP-1000 forming and non-forming films.

Shelf Protect expands ProAmpac's ProActive Intelligence portfolio of active and intelligent packaging technologies, reflecting the company's continued investment in material science solutions that address customers' food packaging challenges.

For more information about ProAmpac's sustainable solutions, please get in touch with Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service, and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative, sustainable, flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by PPC, along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About PPC

ProAmpac is a member of PPC, a family-oriented investment firm that specializes in partnering with family-, founder-, and management-owned companies in targeted subsectors of the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated investor base, which is anchored by family investors, allows for aligned decision-making, flexible transaction structures, and a focus on achieving long-term business objectives. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721-7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com