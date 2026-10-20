Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Neuentdeckung sorgt für Aufsehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HZ

WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 00:36 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hindustan Zinc Reports Record Q2 Net Profit of US$ 671 Million, Up 142% YoY; Highest-Ever Quarterly EBITDA Driven by Lower Zinc Cost of Production

Hindustan Zinc Reports Record Q2 Net Profit of US$ 671 Million, Up 142% YoY; Highest-Ever Quarterly EBITDA Driven by Lower Zinc Cost of Production

UDAIPUR, India, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world's largest integrated zinc producer and among the top 10 silver producers globally, delivered a record second-quarter performance in FY27. The company reported highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations of US$ 1,579 million, up 77% YoY, highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of US$ 972 million, up 108% YoY, and record quarterly net profit of US$ 671 million, up 142% YoY. The performance was underpinned by its highest-ever second-quarter mined metal production of 271 KT, record second-quarter refined metal production of 264 KT, and a lower quarterly zinc cost of production excluding royalty of US$ 703 per tonne. Second-quarter silver production stood at 173 tonnes, up 20% YoY, contributing significantly to profitability.

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, Hindustan Zinc recorded its highest-ever EBITDA of US$ 1,816 million, up 108% YoY, and record net profit of US$ 1,243 million, with an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 60%. Free cash flow pre-growth capex for the quarter stood at US$ 668 million, further strengthening its position as a globally competitive, low-cost zinc producer.

During the quarter, the company secured a Letter of Intent for the Gundlupet Rare Earth Element and Yttrium Block in Karnataka, advancing its critical minerals diversification. Renewable power rose to 27% of overall power consumption, with its zinc alloy plant now sourcing 100% of its power from renewable energy.

Commenting on the performance, Amarendu Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am honoured to lead Hindustan Zinc at this pivotal stage. Our record second-quarter mined metal production of 271 KT and refined metal production of 264 KT demonstrate the strength of our operations, assets and people. We remain focused on disciplined growth, AI-led innovation and advancing our critical minerals portfolio to support the energy transition, while delivering long-term stakeholder value."

Note:
USD-INR rate of 95.57 is considered

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2025 for the third consecutive year and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

For media queries, please contact:

Maitreyee Sankhla
Head Corporate Communications
Maitreyee.Sankhla@vedanta.co.in

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-reports-record-q2-net-profit-of-us-671-million-up-142-yoy-highest-ever-quarterly-ebitda-driven-by-lower-zinc-cost-of-production-302912880.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.