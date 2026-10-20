Hindustan Zinc Reports Record Q2 Net Profit of US$ 671 Million, Up 142% YoY; Highest-Ever Quarterly EBITDA Driven by Lower Zinc Cost of Production

UDAIPUR, India, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world's largest integrated zinc producer and among the top 10 silver producers globally, delivered a record second-quarter performance in FY27. The company reported highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations of US$ 1,579 million, up 77% YoY, highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of US$ 972 million, up 108% YoY, and record quarterly net profit of US$ 671 million, up 142% YoY. The performance was underpinned by its highest-ever second-quarter mined metal production of 271 KT, record second-quarter refined metal production of 264 KT, and a lower quarterly zinc cost of production excluding royalty of US$ 703 per tonne. Second-quarter silver production stood at 173 tonnes, up 20% YoY, contributing significantly to profitability.

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, Hindustan Zinc recorded its highest-ever EBITDA of US$ 1,816 million, up 108% YoY, and record net profit of US$ 1,243 million, with an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 60%. Free cash flow pre-growth capex for the quarter stood at US$ 668 million, further strengthening its position as a globally competitive, low-cost zinc producer.

During the quarter, the company secured a Letter of Intent for the Gundlupet Rare Earth Element and Yttrium Block in Karnataka, advancing its critical minerals diversification. Renewable power rose to 27% of overall power consumption, with its zinc alloy plant now sourcing 100% of its power from renewable energy.

Commenting on the performance, Amarendu Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am honoured to lead Hindustan Zinc at this pivotal stage. Our record second-quarter mined metal production of 271 KT and refined metal production of 264 KT demonstrate the strength of our operations, assets and people. We remain focused on disciplined growth, AI-led innovation and advancing our critical minerals portfolio to support the energy transition, while delivering long-term stakeholder value."

Note:

USD-INR rate of 95.57 is considered

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2025 for the third consecutive year and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

For media queries, please contact:

Maitreyee Sankhla

Head Corporate Communications

Maitreyee.Sankhla@vedanta.co.in

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