140th Canton Fair: Green Innovation Drives China's Contribution to a Low-Carbon Future

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As climate change and sustainable development continue to shape the global agenda, China is reinforcing its commitment through both policy support and technological innovation. Exports of major green products, including electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and wind turbines and related components, increased by 72.3%, 36.4% and 22.4%, respectively, during the first three quarters of 2026.

As one of the world's largest trade platforms, the Canton Fair has become an important channel connecting green technology providers with buyers worldwide. At the 140th Canton Fair, green and low-carbon products accounted for a record 26% of all exhibits.

Green Innovation Expands Across Multiple Industries

Green innovation is extending across energy, mobility, manufacturing and agriculture. In the new energy sector, residential PV system drew significant attention. The system combines solar panels, inverters and energy storage into a single solution. Delivering conversion efficiency of up to 23.88%, it helps households generate and store clean energy while reducing reliance on conventional power sources.

Industrial sustainability was another key theme. High-efficiency motors and drive systems certified to top energy-efficiency standards can help manufacturers reduce power consumption, while advanced laser processing equipment minimizes both energy use and material waste.

In agriculture, hybrid cotton harvesters and intelligent tractors achieve fuel savings above 30%, demonstrating how green technologies are transforming traditional industries.

Technology Creates New Possibilities for a Sustainable Future

Beyond transportation and manufacturing, exhibitors also showcased innovative solutions addressing global resource challenges.

One example is a containerized renewable-energy desalination system designed for islands, offshore resorts, drilling platforms and water-scarce coastal regions. Integrating wind power, solar generation, energy storage, microgrid control and seawater desalination technologies, the system can operate with 24-hour self-supplied renewable energy. Compared with conventional solutions, it reduces carbon emissions by up to 80% while offering fast deployment through its modular design.

Through continuous innovation and practical applications, Chinese companies are providing scalable solutions that support global decarbonization efforts and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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