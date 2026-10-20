Created and Published on Behalf of ZEFIRO Methane Corp. The next stages of growth have now been impressively completed! Based on its latest figures, Zefiro Methane (Canada: ZEFI | ISIN: CA98926D1069 | WKN: A3DVHU) is evolving from a well-remediation specialist into a promising growth company in the US environmental and infrastructure sector. Millions of orphaned oil and gas wells are creating a billion-dollar market where climate protection, land remediation and economic interests converge. In the 2025/26 financial year, Zefiro increased revenue 31.1% to a record USD 42.5 million and achieved an operational turnaround, posting positive adjusted EBITDA of USD 3.8 million. A state-funded order backlog of around USD 40 million now provides planning certainty through June 2029, while private customers open up further revenue opportunities. With five drilling rigs acquired through the Viking acquisition and new services covering methane measurement and further well investigations, the company is expanding its capacity and revenue streams. A follow-up contract in Cuyahoga Valley National Park also confirms its operational presence in a high-profile setting. In addition, multiple growth opportunities stem from the expansion of US energy infrastructure and the land requirements of new data centres. GBC Research expects significantly higher revenues and profits and sets a price target of CAD 2.15. With a recently reported market capitalisation of around CAD 57 million, Zefiro offers compelling prospects. The re-rating train now appears to be leaving the station - and we brought this development to your attention early!

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