The platform that lets enterprises govern, build and run payments for their AI agents expands to London on client demand, adding to teams in the US, Austria and Australia

agnt8x, which helps enterprises govern, build and run AI agents on any platform, cloud or AI model, today announced two milestones. It is now listed on Gartner Peer Insights in the new AI Agent Management Platforms market. It has also opened a UK office in London, driven by demand from UK financial services clients, joining existing agnt8x teams in the United States, Austria and Australia.

Businesses are caught between two pressures. Boards, regulators and the public are worried about AI acting out of control, and new rules on AI risk are arriving quickly. At the same time, firms want to put AI agents to work across their operations. agnt8x helps them do both: adopt AI at speed while staying in control and ready for the regulator.

AI Agent Management Platforms is a new market on Gartner Peer Insights, with 31 products listed as of 14 October 2026. The agnt8x listing covers all nine capabilities defined for the market.

agnt8x on Gartner Peer Insights: https://gtnr.io/2KIewEW9d

The AI Agent Management Platforms market on Gartner Peer Insights: https://gtnr.io/ejUqKYWi4

"AI is automating the enterprise faster than anyone can control it," said John Shipman, Founder and CEO of agnt8x. "Regulated firms are running agents from several providers at once, and they need one place to identify, govern and audit all of them. But control is only half the job. We help clients build agents and workflow loops that deliver services end to end, and let those agents handle payments, from paying invoices to holding funds in escrow and settling across borders, all within the same controls. We believe being listed in this market from its early days reflects how quickly agent management has become its own category."

agnt8x helps enterprises in three ways:

1. A safe, regulator-ready home for your AI. Run every AI agent inside one controlled environment aligned to the rules you answer to, whatever platform, cloud or AI model it runs on.

2. Sharper operations and new value. Put agents to work on today's processes to cut time and cost, and launch new agent-led services that create new revenue.

3. Payments without the friction. Let agents take on everyday B2B and B2C payments, automating routine work and turning payment data into new insight.

Underneath sit a verifiable identity for every agent, live policy enforcement and an immutable audit trail. agnt8x can run as SaaS or inside a client's own cloud.

agnt8x is focused on helping clients meet ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for AI management systems, and the AI rules that apply to them across the UK, US, EU and Australia. These include the EU AI Act, the US NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and financial regulators' expectations on model and operational risk.

UK expansion

The London office follows growing engagement from UK banks, wealth managers and insurers. It will provide local delivery, solution design and client support for UK and European deployments.

"UK financial services firms are moving AI agents from pilots into production, and the regulatory bar is high," said Colin Williams, UK Business Development and Delivery Lead at agnt8x. "Having a team on the ground lets us work alongside clients and their advisers through every stage of deployment."

agnt8x now operates across four regions, with financial services as its first focus market and telecommunications, energy and utilities, and government to follow.

For more information, visit https://agnt8x.ai

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About agnt8x

agnt8x is the control, deployment and payments platform for enterprise AI agents. It lets enterprises govern all their AI agents to one standard on any platform, cloud or AI model, build agents and workflows that connect to their existing systems, and let approved agents make payments on their behalf. agnt8x is built by EightX Labs Ltd, with teams in the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria and Australia. Learn more at https://agnt8x.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019111751/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

John Shipman, Founder and CEO, agnt8x

press@agnt8x.ai